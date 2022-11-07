Midterm election: Nearly 20% of L.A. County voters have already cast ballots

Two days before voting closes, more than 17% of registered voters in Los Angeles County have already cast their ballots for the midterm election, the vast majority voting by mail, according to the L.A. County registrar-recorder’s office.

More than 70,000 people in Los Angeles County have voted in person — about a third of whom voted Sunday — and over 900,000 have voted by mail, as of counts late Sunday. Voting in Tuesday’s election remains open Monday and Tuesday, with voting centers closing Tuesday at 8 p.m., and mail-in ballots requiring postmarks of Tuesday or earlier.

#LACounty Voter Participation Snapshot: 24,414 voters today at our Vote Centers; cumulative total 72,074 across the voting period thus far. 905,283 Vote by Mail ballots returned. 977,357 ballots cast ~17.3% turnout. Two days of voting remaining. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) November 7, 2022

The registrar-recorder did not immediately respond to questions about updated tallies Monday morning.

The county opened up 500 additional voting locations this weekend, operating a total of 640, all of which will remain open through Tuesday.

There are 5.6 million people registered to vote in L.A. County this election, according to the county, about a million short of estimates of all eligible voters.

A full list and online map of voting center locations can be found online and are open through 7 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday. People can return their vote-by-mail ballots through the post office or by dropping off ballots at an official drop box location or at in-person voting centers.

Voter turnout in the June primary hovered at about 30%, a decent showing for a primary election — but still well below recent midterm or presidential election years. In the 2020 presidential election, voters came out in record numbers, with more than 75% of those registered in Los Angeles County casting ballots. In the 2018 midterm election, voter turnout hit 60% of registered voters in L.A. County.

Many of those official tallies took weeks to finalize, as more and more voters have shifted to mail-in ballots in recent years. Officials are warning that results on election night are becoming less reliable, and candidates and voters should prepare instead for ballot tabulation to extend for weeks after election day.

