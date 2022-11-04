L.A. County to open 500 more voting centers for midterm election

More than 500 voting additional centers will open across Los Angeles County on Saturday, giving voters numerous options on where to cast or drop off their ballots before Tuesday’s midterm election, officials said.

The L.A. County registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office, which opened 118 centers last week, will set up 522 more locations this weekend, spokesperson Mike Sanchez said.

The 640 locations will serve for in-person voting, and workers will also accept drop-off ballots, Sanchez said. Voters registered in Los Angeles County may use any of the locations, regardless of their residence.

“Also, if you’re a new voter that missed the registration deadline, they can register and vote at any of these vote centers as well,” he said.

Additional information, including a list and map of voting locations, is available online at https://www.lavote.gov.

The voting centers are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On election day, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.