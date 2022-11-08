Photos: Angelenos go to the polls — mayor and sheriff up for grabs

Neither rain nor sleet nor gloom of selecting the wrong candidate could keep voters from casting their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election.

At stake: Who will lead the nation’s second-largest city and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilmington

Poll worker Carletta Williams welcomes voters at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2967 in Wilmington. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

South L.A.

Poll workers applaud Timoteo Antonio Ramirez after he voted at Ted Watkins Park in South L.A. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

West Hollywood

Voters wait to cast their ballots at Plummer Park in West Hollywood. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Lynwood

Voters at Lynwood Park in South L.A. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Long Beach

A voter receives their sticker at the International City Masonic Center in Long Beach. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Koreatown

People wait their turn to vote at the Anderson Munger Family YMCA in Koreatown. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

East L.A.

Alba Adanto sanitizes a ballot marking machine after use at Ruben F. Salazar Park in East L.A. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Baldwin Hills