Photos: Angelenos go to the polls — mayor and sheriff up for grabs

A man in a Rams sweatshirt at a voting booth
A voter cats his ballot at the Rogers Park in Inglewood.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Neither rain nor sleet nor gloom of selecting the wrong candidate could keep voters from casting their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election.

At stake: Who will lead the nation’s second-largest city and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilmington

A woman holds up a circular sign with a smiling face drawn on it
Poll worker Carletta Williams welcomes voters at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2967 in Wilmington.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

South L.A.

A man gives a thumbs-up as he leaves a voting center
Poll workers applaud Timoteo Antonio Ramirez after he voted at Ted Watkins Park in South L.A.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

West Hollywood

People line up outside a polling place
Voters wait to cast their ballots at Plummer Park in West Hollywood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Lynwood

People stand at yellow voting booths in a basketball gym
Voters at Lynwood Park in South L.A.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Long Beach

A man peels an "I voted" sticker off a sheet held up by a poll worker
A voter receives their sticker at the International City Masonic Center in Long Beach.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Koreatown

People standing in a line
People wait their turn to vote at the Anderson Munger Family YMCA in Koreatown.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

East L.A.

A woman wipes down a voting station
Alba Adanto sanitizes a ballot marking machine after use at Ruben F. Salazar Park in East L.A.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Baldwin Hills

Doors are propped open as election workers wait inside
Election worker Virginia P. Bland waits for voters in the early morning at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Center.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

