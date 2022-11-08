Photos: Angelenos go to the polls — mayor and sheriff up for grabs

Neither rain nor sleet nor gloom of selecting the wrong candidate could keep voters from casting their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election.
At stake: Who will lead the nation’s second-largest city and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Wilmington
Poll worker Carletta Williams welcomes voters at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2967 in Wilmington.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
South L.A.
Poll workers applaud Timoteo Antonio Ramirez after he voted at Ted Watkins Park in South L.A.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
West Hollywood
Voters wait to cast their ballots at Plummer Park in West Hollywood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Lynwood
Voters at Lynwood Park in South L.A.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Long Beach
A voter receives their sticker at the International City Masonic Center in Long Beach.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Koreatown
People wait their turn to vote at the Anderson Munger Family YMCA in Koreatown.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
East L.A.
Alba Adanto sanitizes a ballot marking machine after use at Ruben F. Salazar Park in East L.A.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Baldwin Hills
Election worker Virginia P. Bland waits for voters in the early morning at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Center.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)