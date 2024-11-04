L.A. voters could dramatically reshape local government. Here’s what to know

For decades, critics have said Los Angeles County government does not work. Just five elected officials run the largest county in the nation, with what many consider a weak central administration.

But numerous efforts to expand the board and give the chief administrator more power have failed.

Now, voters will have another shot.

Measure G would force the supervisors to part with some of their power, sharing the room with four new colleagues and an elected county executive. The county currently has an appointed chief executive officer who reports to the supervisors. Since 1926, voters have rejected the idea of expanding the Board of Supervisors eight times — most recently in 2000.