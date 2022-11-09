California

Photos: Bass and Caruso duel; Luna takes early lead in sheriff race; City Council contests close

Supporters at Rick Caruso's election night party at the Grove in Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Businessman Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were in a virtual dead heat Tuesday night in the historically expensive race for mayor of Los Angeles, though the first returns remain far from definitive in what is expected to be a close contest.

Initial returns gave Bass a slight lead, only to have the second round of results push Caruso to a razor-thin advantage.

Rep. Karen Bass speaks during an election night rally in Los Angeles.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rick Caruso takes the stage during an election night rally in Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Alex Padilla speaks on election night in Los Angeles.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Sheriff candidate Robert Luna, middle, greets supporters on election night in Long Beach.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to supporters during an election night rally in Los Angeles.
(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Luna, middle, is photographed with supporters during election night in Long Beach.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Sheriff Alex Villanueva at an election night party in Los Angeles.
(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell speaks with supporters at an election night party in Hollywood.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles City Council candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez with supporters
Los Angeles City Council candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez gathers with supporters at an election night party in Atwater Village.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch OFarrell takes pictures with supporters
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell takes pictures with supporters in a photo booth at an election night party in Hollywood.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Supporters at Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso's election night party in Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Supporters of City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell watch news coverage on a big screen
Supporters of Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell watch news coverage during an election night party in Hollywood.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A mariachi band performs during Robert Luna's election night party in Long Beach.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
