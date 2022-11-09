Photos: Bass and Caruso duel; Luna takes early lead in sheriff race; City Council contests close

Businessman Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were in a virtual dead heat Tuesday night in the historically expensive race for mayor of Los Angeles, though the first returns remain far from definitive in what is expected to be a close contest.
Initial returns gave Bass a slight lead, only to have the second round of results push Caruso to a razor-thin advantage.
