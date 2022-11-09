Photos: Bass and Caruso duel; Luna takes early lead in sheriff race; City Council contests close

Businessman Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were in a virtual dead heat Tuesday night in the historically expensive race for mayor of Los Angeles, though the first returns remain far from definitive in what is expected to be a close contest.

Initial returns gave Bass a slight lead, only to have the second round of results push Caruso to a razor-thin advantage.

Rep. Karen Bass speaks during an election night rally in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rick Caruso takes the stage during an election night rally in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Sen. Alex Padilla speaks on election night in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff candidate Robert Luna, middle, greets supporters on election night in Long Beach. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks to supporters during an election night rally in Los Angeles. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Robert Luna, middle, is photographed with supporters during election night in Long Beach. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Sheriff Alex Villanueva at an election night party in Los Angeles. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell speaks with supporters at an election night party in Hollywood. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Council candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez gathers with supporters at an election night party in Atwater Village. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell takes pictures with supporters in a photo booth at an election night party in Hollywood. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Supporters at Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s election night party in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Supporters of Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell watch news coverage during an election night party in Hollywood. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A mariachi band performs during Robert Luna’s election night party in Long Beach. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)