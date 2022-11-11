Long-awaited entertainment complex on San Pedro waterfront begins construction

Construction of West Harbor, the long-anticipated replacement for the Ports O’ Call Village waterfront attraction in San Pedro, is finally set to begin.

Developers of the entertainment complex said Thursday they have secured financing to build the $155-million first phase that will include restaurants, bars and shops overlooking the busy Port of Los Angeles.

Work will begin immediately and finish in 2024, said Brian Saenger, chief executive of Ratkovich Co.

An artist’s rendering of King & Queen Cantina’s overwater bar and deck at West Harbor. (Studio One Eleven)

Restaurants anchoring West Harbor will include Yamashiro, the second branch of a Japanese-themed Hollywood destination for locals and tourists.

Another large restaurant will be King & Queen Cantina, a Mexican-themed eatery with an an overwater bar. There will also be a food hall with multiple restaurants and Bark Social, a membership off-leash dog park bar and cafe.

West Harbor has been in the works for more than a decade, when port officials selected Los Angeles developers Ratkovich Co. and Jerico Development Inc. to redevelop the 42-acre site of Ports O’ Call. The kitschy imitation of a New England fishing village built in the 1960s fell out of favor years ago and was razed in 2018.

West Harbor’s Market Hall will have 9,000 square feet of casual restaurants, including Pitfire Pizza, Olala Crepes, Jaybird Chicken, and the Win~Dow. Above is an artist’s rendering of the hall. (Studio One Eleven)

The developers have a 66-year lease with the port to build and operate West Harbor. Its plan includes a 6,200-seat amphitheater now undergoing an environmental review. The venue is being developed with music and theater impresario Nederlander Organization.

The amphitheater is to be open to the public on non-show days and used to host community events such as fitness classes, outdoor movies, cultural celebrations and educational series.

An artist’s rendering of Bark Social, a beer garden and social club centered on dogs. (Studio One Eleven)

San Pedro Fish Market, one of the highest-grossing restaurants in the region, will move to make way for the new development. Owners of the popular seafood venue intend to expand and wanted more space than would have been available at West Harbor.

The port is negotiating with Fish Market executives who want to build an elaborate dining venue elsewhere on the waterfront, port spokesman Arley Baker said. “Discussions are focused on an expedited transition to a new site.”

The Fish Market’s former footprint at West Harbor will be partially occupied by Yamashiro and Sugar Factory, a trendy brasserie known for bombastic desserts and other Instagram-friendly fare.

The West Harbor complex was laid out by James Corner Field Operations, the architects and urban designers behind the High Line park in Manhattan and Tongva Park in Santa Monica. Port officials have installed courtesy boat slips to accommodate water taxis and visiting boat owners on day trips.

Other confirmed tenants are Mike Hess Brewing, Hopscotch, Poppy + Rose, Jay Bird’s Chicken, Pitfire Pizza, the Win-Dow, Olala Crepes, Marufuku Ramen, Mario’s Neighborhood Butcher Shop and Delicatessen, the Baked Bear and Harbor Breeze Cruises.