Photos: Honoring Veterans Day 2022 in the Southland

Veterans Day honors U.S. veterans, including those killed in war. The observance originated in 1919 on the first anniversary of the 1918 armistice that ended World War I and was known as Armistice Day. In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations.”
