Veterans Day is Monday, most public services are closed for federal holiday

Monday is Veterans Day, the federal holiday set aside to honor military veterans of the nation‘s armed forces.

The holiday’s purpose is “a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is commemorated every year on Nov. 11 to memorialize the date of the armistice between the United States and other Allied nations and Germany in World War I.

Many government agencies are closed for the holiday. This includes Los Angeles Unified and other public schools, local libraries, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the U.S. Post Office and other city, county, state and federal offices. Many bank branches also are closed for the holiday. Major stock markets in the United States, however, will be open.