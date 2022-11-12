L.A. Fire: 5 overdose at Grenada Hills apartment building

Five people were taken to area hospitals after they apparently overdosed at a Grenada Hills apartment building early Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles fire officials.

Firefighters were summoned to the building in the 16000 block of W. Blackhawk Street after someone called 911 around 8 a.m., said Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange. It wasn’t immediately clear who made the emergency call.

When firefighters arrived, they found five people — three women, ages 26, 30 and 30, and two men, ages 30 and 40 — suffering from a possible overdose. One of the patients was in full cardiac arrest, but paramedics were able to restart the person’s pulse on the way to an area hospital, Prange said.

Advertisement

The other patients were also hospitalized, said Prange, adding that he did not know their conditions.

No further information was immediately available.