Man arrested after crash that injured six at South Los Angeles carnival

A 23-year-old Mississippi man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after he drove a Porsche into a busy street carnival in South Los Angeles, Officer Melissa Podany said Sunday.

Steven Weems is being held on $50,000 bail. Podany said she didn’t have any new further details about the case.

The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Trinity Street just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Historic South Central.

Advertisement

At the time, the street was filled with hundreds of attendees at the street carnival, and the crash of the Porsche into a barricade prompted people to run. The six people who suffered injuries, all between the ages of 30 and 50, were taken to the hospital. None had life-threatening wounds. Podany said the injuries were minor.

“It is a blessing that no one got severely injured,” Sgt. Robert Leary told reporters at the scene.

LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said the driver of a white Porsche Cayenne fled the scene westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before turning southbound on Wall Street. Authorities arrested Weems Saturday night and booked him into jail early Sunday morning, Podany said.

Staff Writer Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.