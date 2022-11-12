Advertisement
Six injured after car drives through carnival in South L.A., officials say

By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
Six people were injured Saturday night after a white Porsche drove through a street carnival in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. on Trinity Street just north of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Historic South Central, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The six people, all between the ages of 30 and 50, were taken to the hospital. None had life-threatening injuries, Prange said.

LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said the driver of a white Porsche Cayenne fled the scene westbound on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard before turning southbound on Wall Street. Police later located the Porsche, Lomeli said, and aerial images from Fox 11 L.A. showed officers scrutinizing the vehicle.

It’s unclear what led to the collision; the LAPD was investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

