Worker exposed to carbon dioxide leak at LAX has died, family says

A worker who was exposed to a carbon dioxide leak on Halloween at Los Angeles International Airport has died, according to an online fundraiser set up on behalf his family.

Cris Abraham, 36, was one of four contract workers who were exposed to the leak in a subterranean electrical room near the Terminal 8 baggage area.

“First off, I would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, kind words and donations,” wrote the GoFundMe page’s organizer, who identified herself as Abraham’s sister-in-law. “Unfortunately, due to his injuries, Cris passed away early Friday morning.”

As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser had received about $35,000 in donations.

According to the GoFundMe, Abraham had been in a medically induced coma after the incident, which was reported around 7 a.m. Oct. 31.

When first responders arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who was not breathing and without a pulse, the Los Angeles Fire Department said at the time. He was given CPR and taken to a hospital, where his pulse was revived and his condition was initially updated from grave to critical.

The other three workers, who were also sickened, had escaped the room after hearing a popping sound followed by the release of a carbon dioxide vapor used to extinguish fires in the electrical room without water.

The incident prompted airport officials to move about 100 people from Terminal 8 to Terminal 7. No passengers were injured, according to the LAFD.

The incident is under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.