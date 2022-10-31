Carbon dioxide poisoning at LAX leaves 4 sick, including one in ‘grave condition’

A carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport left four people sick Monday morning, including one victim in “grave condition,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD said the release of the poisonous gas around 7 a.m. came from an “unspecified source,” near the Terminal 8 Baggage Area, and that a hazardous materials team had been dispatched to the airport to investigate the situation.

“A reported release of Carbon Dioxide ... has apparently led to a total of four persons taking suddenly ill,” LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said in a statement.

Humphrey said the situation is not escalating at the airport at this time.

Due to a hazardous materials investigation by @LAFD terminal 8 is being cleared of passengers. Please follow instructions from first responders and follow us for updates. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 31, 2022

The airport said in a tweet that it was clearing Terminal 8 of passengers and sending them to Terminal 7 for “screening and access” as the LAFD investigated.

They added that inbound United Airlines flights to the terminal were being held at their origin airports pending the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.