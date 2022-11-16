Advertisement
California

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shoot person in Santa Clarita Valley area

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
At least one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy opened fire, hitting a person in the Santa Clarita Valley area Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 10:25 p.m. off McBean Parkway, said Deputy Brenda Serna, an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

Further information — including what prompted the shooting and the person’s condition, gender and age — wasn’t immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

