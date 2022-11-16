L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shoot person in Santa Clarita Valley area
At least one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy opened fire, hitting a person in the Santa Clarita Valley area Wednesday night, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred around 10:25 p.m. off McBean Parkway, said Deputy Brenda Serna, an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.
Further information — including what prompted the shooting and the person’s condition, gender and age — wasn’t immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
