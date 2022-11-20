West Hollywood plans candlelight vigil for victims of Colorado shooting

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. in West Hollywood to express solidarity with the LGBTQ community of Colorado Springs, Colo., in the aftermath of Saturday night’s shooting at a gay nightclub that left five people dead and 25 injured.

“We need to stand in solidarity with everyone in the LGBTQ community,” said West Hollywood Councilman John Erickson, “and hopefully be a beacon for anyone who identifies as LGBTQ or who loves and supports our community.”

Erickson described the gathering, which will take place at Rocco’s WeHo at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards, as a community effort initiated by the city’s public safety commissioner Jackie Steele.

“Together we need to demand action and solutions, no more thoughts and prayers,” added Erickson, who has been working to ensure public safety for the vigil. “Last night’s shooting was grim, especially as details emerge.”

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting at Club Q as Anderson Lee Aldrich. Quickly subdued by patrons at the club, he was taken into custody when police arrived. Of the 25 people injured during the shooting, 19 have gunshot wounds. None of those is “deemed truly critical,” said Colorado Spring Mayor John Suthers.