Northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys shut down after report of shooting

A possible shooting shut down northbound traffic on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys during Monday’s evening rush hour, according to authorities.

Dispatchers received reports of a shooting at 3:24 p.m. between people in two vehicles on the northbound 405 Freeway near Sherman Way, said California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Both vehicles fled the scene, Figueroa said.

Officers who responded to the scene between Victory Boulevard and Sherman Way initially did not find any victims or people involved in the possible shooting, CHP Officer Weston Haver said.

Authorities received reports that gunshot victims may have gone to hospitals, but so far the CHP has not found any, Haver said.

The northbound 405 was shut down just north of Victory Boulevard while officers look for evidence. The No. 4 lane and the right shoulder were reopened shortly after 5 p.m., Haver said.

A SigAlert has been issued for an unknown duration for the 405 north at Sherman Way, according to the CHP.

Further information was not immediately available.