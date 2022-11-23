At 88, Sweat Alice Harris and her Parents of Watts organization can’t be stopped

Share
Sweet Alice Harris, and her organization, Parents of Watts, provided Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families at the 37th Annual Turkey Giveaway in Watts. People started lining up early in the morning and didn’t seem to mind the cold to get their meals. Some said they wouldn’t have much of a Thanksgiving if it weren’t for organizations like Harris’ foundation. Hundreds were given a free turkey and fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. They were also given a $20 gift card to Smart & Final and offered free clothing, shoes and school supplies.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.