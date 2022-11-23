California

At 88, Sweat Alice Harris and her Parents of Watts organization can’t be stopped

A smiling woman walks away with a turkey from a table full of them.
Ignacio Fernandez gets a turkey at a Parents of Watts event, which provided Thanksgiving meals to families.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Sweet Alice Harris, and her organization, Parents of Watts, provided Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families at the 37th Annual Turkey Giveaway in Watts. People started lining up early in the morning and didn’t seem to mind the cold to get their meals. Some said they wouldn’t have much of a Thanksgiving if it weren’t for organizations like Harris’ foundation. Hundreds were given a free turkey and fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. They were also given a $20 gift card to Smart & Final and offered free clothing, shoes and school supplies.

People line up outdoors.
Hundreds wait in line at the 37th Annual Turkey Giveaway in Watts.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A smiling woman in a seat.
Sweet Alice Harris, 88, oversees the turkey giveaway.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A plane in the air seen through a piece colorful metal artwork.
A plane is framed within a portion of the recently restored Watts Towers, created by Simon Rodia, in Watts
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A wrapped turkey hangs from hands behind a person outdoors.
Saadia Jackson holds her free turkey while waiting in line for a bag of fixings.
(Genaro Molina/ Los Angeles Times)
People fill bags outdoors.
Noel Zamora, center, with RJ’s Construction Supplies, fills bags with donated canned goods at the 37th Annual Turkey Giveaway.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Colorful towers.
The recently restored Watts Towers.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A row of people hold wrapped turkeys.
Abel Escarzaga, from right, his wife, Kimberly Gutierrez, their daughter Kailani Escarzaga and Abel’s mother, Petra Mendoza, hold their free turkeys.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

