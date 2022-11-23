Man thrown over railing in violent brawl outside SoFi Stadium after Chargers game

A brawl broke out outside SoFi Stadium and a man was thrown over a railing after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Video recorded by a bystander shows two men fighting, one of them wearing what appears to be a Chargers jersey. At one point, another man was thrown over the side of a railing, falling onto the concrete steps below. He can be seen getting up in the video.

The person who recorded the video told KABC-TV Channel 7 that the fight began after one of the men bumped into the other. Another man tried to intervene in the brawl and was the one who had gotten thrown over the railing.

Advertisement

It wasn’t clear whether the fight involved fans from different teams. Inglewood police didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on Wednesday.

The violence is the latest in a string of brawls during sports games in Los Angeles County.

In March, Bryan Alexis Cifuentes was charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury in connection with a fight in the stadium’s parking lot during the Jan. 30 NFC championship game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Daniel Luna, a 49ers fan, approached a group of people and Cifuentes allegedly knocked him out during a fight and fled the scene, authorities said. Luna was in a medically induced coma before being released from a local hospital.

The fight also followed the 2011 beating of San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow outside Dodger Stadium.