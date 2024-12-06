Advertisement
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh watches quarterback Justin Herbert warm up before a win over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh watches quarterback Justin Herbert warm up before a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 17.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer
Greg Roman has built his career as a run game guru but the Chargers offensive coordinator’s ground attack has slowed to a crawl.

The Chargers rank 18th in the NFL with 112.9 yards rushing per game and 22nd with 4.1 yards per carry. After rushing for just 56 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers (8-5) are trying to rediscover their ground attack in time for Sunday’s prime-time game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We gotta run the ball better,” Roman said. “Everybody’s committed this week. You can’t beat the Chiefs dropping back 60 times.”

The Chiefs (11-1) rank third in the NFL against the run, allowing 87.8 yards per game. The Chargers have rushed for less than 100 yards in consecutive games, including a 83-yard output against the Baltimore Ravens, who rank second in the NFL in rushing defense.

Rediscovering the running game could take pressure off the Chargers’ limited passing attack that might be without its top receiver because Ladd McConkey is nursing hip and shoulder injuries. The rookie leads the Chargers with 815 yards receiving and 58 catches. After 117 yards receiving last week, he has accounted for 52.7% of the Chargers’ receiving yards in the last three weeks.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have won six consecutive games against the Chargers and can secure their ninth consecutive AFC West title with a win Sunday. The Chiefs have won nine games by one possession this season, including their first game against the Chargers.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers and Chiefs will play at 5:20 p.m. PST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will air on NBC and Universo and stream on Peacock. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM and 105.5 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Chiefs

Who will win Chargers vs. Chiefs?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: As with Week 4, the Chargers defense should be able to keep this game close, but the offense has lacked the necessary power for a knockout punch this season. Chiefs 20, Chargers 13

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chiefs haven’t looked like the Chiefs lately, and could easily have lost any of the last four games they won. The Chargers have been sharp on defense and tend to play tough at Kansas City. Chargers 21, Chiefs 20

The Chargers' Justin Herbert (10) embraces Patrick Mahomes (15) after a 17-10 Chiefs win at SoFi Stadium in September.

Don’t forget what Chargers were missing for last Chiefs game: ‘We’ve come a long way’

The Chargers' Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates his 61-yard interception return for the deciding score against the Falcons.

Tarheeb Still’s second interception, a 61-yard pick-six, lifts Chargers over Falcons

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) points instructions to teammates.

Unbreakable: How MMA training forged a bond between Derwin James Jr. and Daiyan Henley

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks

NFL Week 14 picks: Rams-Bills, Chargers-Chiefs monumental tests for L.A. teams

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates with cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) against the Falcons.

Chargers takeaways: Defense’s turnover splurge, next men up key in win over Falcons

Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still leans in to try to strip the ball from Falcons receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III Sunday

Chargers’ defense grabs four interceptions, seals road win over Falcons

