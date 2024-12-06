Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Greg Roman has built his career as a run game guru but the Chargers offensive coordinator’s ground attack has slowed to a crawl.

The Chargers rank 18th in the NFL with 112.9 yards rushing per game and 22nd with 4.1 yards per carry. After rushing for just 56 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers (8-5) are trying to rediscover their ground attack in time for Sunday’s prime-time game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We gotta run the ball better,” Roman said. “Everybody’s committed this week. You can’t beat the Chiefs dropping back 60 times.”

The Chiefs (11-1) rank third in the NFL against the run, allowing 87.8 yards per game. The Chargers have rushed for less than 100 yards in consecutive games, including a 83-yard output against the Baltimore Ravens, who rank second in the NFL in rushing defense.

Rediscovering the running game could take pressure off the Chargers’ limited passing attack that might be without its top receiver because Ladd McConkey is nursing hip and shoulder injuries. The rookie leads the Chargers with 815 yards receiving and 58 catches. After 117 yards receiving last week, he has accounted for 52.7% of the Chargers’ receiving yards in the last three weeks.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have won six consecutive games against the Chargers and can secure their ninth consecutive AFC West title with a win Sunday. The Chiefs have won nine games by one possession this season, including their first game against the Chargers.