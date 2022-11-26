Fireworks at Mission Inn’s Festival of Lights in Riverside spark rooftop blaze

The fireworks display that kicks off the famous Festival of Lights holiday extravaganza at Riverside’s Mission Inn likely sparked a small blaze Friday atop the historic structure’s roof, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat Hopkins.

The fireworks display began about 5:30 p.m. Friday, and the blaze was reported about six minutes later by firefighters with hoses who were already on the hotel’s rooftop as a precaution, Hopkins said. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The Mission Inn is a National Historic Landmark, with roots dating back to 1876 when it was an adobe boarding house, according to the inn’s website. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Festival of Lights, which runs until Jan. 6.