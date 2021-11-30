Lifestyle

Dec. 14: Grab a drink at a holiday-decorated historic hotel

Illustration of a building with a star at the top
(Jess Miller / For The Times)
Share
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
For Subscribers
Share

This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Take a break from L.A. and get in some steps at the Mission Inn Festival of Lights. The lighting ceremony and vendors might be missing again because of COVID-19 concerns, but the city of Riverside still has plenty of decor and festive shops along its pedestrian mall. The Mission Inn itself covers a full city block, with an exterior sporting enough lights, music and animated figures to make even the biggest Grinch feel merry. Pro tip: If you can’t rent a room or get a meal, make a reservation for a 75-minute tour of the historic hotel. The interior is memorable, even without its lavish holiday decor, and if you can get into the last tour of the day at 4 p.m., all the lights will be ablaze when you step back outside. Info: missioninn.com

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 1: Take the crew to the theater for a production of a classic holiday play

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 2: Stroll through a holiday garden

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 3: Behold the holiday lights on a classic California cruise along the coast

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 4: Visit a dispensary to celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 5: Attend a Hanukkah celebration

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 6: Order the perfect latkes

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 7: Window shop under lavish light displays

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 8: Strike a pose in an ugly sweater for a holiday photoshoot

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 9: Go on a holiday (city) safari

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 10: Order tamales from a local family business

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 11: Watch a fan-favorite holiday rom-com come to life

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 12: See L.A.'s most-spirited holiday bar pop-up

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 13: Roll through a drive-through light show

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 14: Grab a drink at a holiday-decorated historic hotel

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 15: Cruise through a holiday boat parade

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 16: Walk through more than a million holiday lights

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 17: Get a taste of a centuries-old tradition with this Italian sweet bread

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 18: Sip on holiday-themed cocktails while watching live music

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 19: Experience a holiday movie IRL on SoCal’s Polar Express

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 20: Take a classic L.A. holiday train ride

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 21: Ice skate in a winter wonderland

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 22: Visit one of the quietest places in Los Angeles

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 23: Take the family to a L.A. museum

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 24: Attend a one-of-a-kind musical performance

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 25: Indulge in Chinese food on Christmas

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 26: Take a walk through an interactive light display

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 27: Shop at a Black-owned L.A. business

Illustration for story about 31 activities to do in December
For Subscribers

Dec. 31: Toast the year with a bottle of bubbly

Lifestyle
Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos began writing for the Los Angeles Times’ Homicide Report in 2015 and the Saturday garden section in 2016, a yin and yang that kept her perspective in balance. In early 2020 she moved full time into Features, with a focus on all things flora. She is a SoCal native who spent more than 20 years in Central Washington as a daily reporter, columnist, freelancer and mom before returning to the land of eucalyptus and sage. Her present goal is to transform her yard into an oasis of native plants, fruit trees and veggies.

More From the Los Angeles Times