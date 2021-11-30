This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Take a break from L.A. and get in some steps at the Mission Inn Festival of Lights. The lighting ceremony and vendors might be missing again because of COVID-19 concerns, but the city of Riverside still has plenty of decor and festive shops along its pedestrian mall. The Mission Inn itself covers a full city block, with an exterior sporting enough lights, music and animated figures to make even the biggest Grinch feel merry. Pro tip: If you can’t rent a room or get a meal, make a reservation for a 75-minute tour of the historic hotel. The interior is memorable, even without its lavish holiday decor, and if you can get into the last tour of the day at 4 p.m., all the lights will be ablaze when you step back outside. Info: missioninn.com