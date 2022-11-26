LA County sheriff’s deputy shoots pipe-wielding woman in Covina

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot a woman suspected of vandalism Saturday in Covina after she attacked the officer’s vehicle with a pipe wrench, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue where a woman was reportedly vandalizing cars, according to a news release from the department. When the deputies arrived, they encountered a woman believed to be in her 20s or 30s who was wielding a pipe wrench.

The woman approached the deputies’ patrol vehicle and shattered the rear window with the wrench.

The suspect then charged at one of the deputies, who opened fire, according to the department.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson couldn’t immediately say whether the deputy was inside or outside the vehicle when he fired.

The department’s homicide bureau has launched an investigation into the shooting.

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to this incident to call the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.