Photos: Rolling out the red carpet for 90th anniversary of Hollywood Christmas Parade

A giant Betty Boop balloon is wrangled during the Hollywood Christmas Parade
A 45-foot Betty Boop balloon is wrangled by the Stunt Kids Assn. of America during the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
Hollywood flipped the switch on the holiday season with the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

This year’s grand marshal was actor Danny Trejo, who was joined by dozens of floats, marching bands, balloons and celebrity hosts.

Actor Danny Trejo waves while sitting high on the backseat of a car while people watch in the background.
Actor Danny Trejo waves as he serves as the grand marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
People line Hollywood Boulevard to watch people walk with giant red and blue balloons during the parade.
People lining Hollywood Boulevard watch the Hollywood Christmas Parade makes its way down Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a red dress sings on the red carpet while a crowd watches behind her.
Anna Azerli sings “Silent Night” during the opening of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
People in dress military uniform at the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
U.S. Marines cheer on Montel Williams, left, at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Women in purple, gold and black costumes perform on the red carpet.
Members of the Divas of Compton Dance Leadership Program perform in the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A man waves to the crowd as he sits high in the backseat of a car seen from behind during the parade.
Jaime Jarrin, legendary 86-year-old announcer and broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1959-2022, waves to the crowd as he rides in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

