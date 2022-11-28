Photos: Rolling out the red carpet for 90th anniversary of Hollywood Christmas Parade

Hollywood flipped the switch on the holiday season with the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

This year’s grand marshal was actor Danny Trejo, who was joined by dozens of floats, marching bands, balloons and celebrity hosts.

Actor Danny Trejo waves as he serves as the grand marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

People lining Hollywood Boulevard watch the Hollywood Christmas Parade makes its way down Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Anna Azerli sings “Silent Night” during the opening of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Marines cheer on Montel Williams, left, at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Members of the Divas of Compton Dance Leadership Program perform in the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)