Advertisement
Share
California

COVID hospitalization rates in babies as bad as for seniors amid Omicron wave, study shows

A nurse checking a patient's equipment in a hospital
Nurse Kaitlyn Read checks on IV pumps treating a COVID-19 patient at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

Infants younger than 6 months had the same rate of hospitalization as seniors age 65 to 74 during this summer’s Omicron wave, according to a new report.

The findings, published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that COVID-19 can still cause severe and fatal outcomes in children too young to be vaccinated.

“These findings underscore the continued risk for COVID-19–associated hospitalization among infants [younger than] six months who are ineligible for vaccination,” the report said.

Advertisement

“Multiple factors likely contributed to high COVID-19–associated hospitalization rates among young infants during the Omicron variant–predominant period,” the authors explained, “including the high infectivity and community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and the relatively low threshold for hospitalizing infants for signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (e.g., fever) relative to that in older children.”

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for youngest infants was similar to that of younger seniors during the summer surge.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for infants younger than 6 months was similar to that of seniors age 65 to 74 during the summer Omicron surge.
(U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

During the first Omicron surge that spread last fall and winter, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate spiked for both the youngest infants and younger seniors, eventually reaching about the same rate. Then, during the variant’s summer surge, the hospitalization rate for both groups climbed again, also hitting about the same rate.

In prior surges, the youngest infants were hospitalized at rates well below those among seniors age 65 to 74.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the youngest infants during the summer’s Omicron wave was significantly higher than the previous summer’s peak, which was dominated by the Delta variant.

LOS ANGELES, CA-OCTOBER 7, 2022: Licensed Vocational Nurse Angela Tapia administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine to Maria Salazar, 88, at her home in Los Angeles as her son Louis Salazar Jr. 64, right, and Public Health Nurse Bryan Phan observe. Louis and his father Louis Sr. 90, were earlier given the booster shot by Tapia. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health runs a program that provide COVID vaccines to people who are homebound. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Can California avoid a third devastating COVID-19 winter wave? Cautious signs of hope

There’s guarded optimism that this winter might be different from those of 2020 and 2021, when COVID-19 surges killed thousands of Americans a day.

The findings may come as a surprise, especially given the conventional wisdom that younger children and infants are far less likely to fall seriously ill with COVID-19 than older groups.

But the data illustrate that the groups hit hard by the virus can change with the rise and fall of new coronavirus variants.

The CDC and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend that pregnant and breastfeeding women be vaccinated “to facilitate the passive transfer of antibodies to these very young infants,” Dr. Krysia Lindan, a UC San Francisco professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, said at a recent campus town hall.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement