Police seek suspect in alleged sexual assault of hiker in Santa Monica Mountains

A portion of the Upper Canyonback Trail in Encino.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was hiking on the Upper Canyonback Trail in the Santa Monica Mountains near Encino on Nov. 21.
(KTLA-TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman while she was hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains near Encino, authorities announced.

The woman was attacked while she was hiking along the Upper Canyonback Trail in the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive around noon on Nov. 21, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release Tuesday.

The man approached the woman from behind, forced her into a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as 30-years-old, with a two-inch scar on his right forearm, according to police.

Police reminded hikers to travel in pairs, carry a cellphone and always be aware of their surroundings.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

