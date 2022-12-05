It’s going to be a cool, maybe slightly rainy week in Southern California

It’s going to be cool and cloudy Monday, with forecasters predicting rainfall for some Southern California areas but not until Tuesday.

Most of the week is expected to be cool with high temperatures hovering around the low 60s through Wednesday for parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A weak weather system coming in from the northwest is expected to increase chances of showers Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, but some areas might not see any rainfall.

“We have a rather favorable weather pattern for the possibility of rain, but the system coming down tomorrow is very weak,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s about a 20% chance for Tuesday.”

That chance of rain is expected to reach out across the Los Angeles Basin, with rain possibly reaching Orange County by the afternoon.

Forecasters don’t expect much in terms of total rainfall. The weather system moving into the area is “pretty moisture starved” and about one-tenth of an inch is expected in most areas.

“It’s almost likely less [rainfall],” Sweet said. “Some people won’t get anything.”

At night, the temperatures for most of the Southern California region are expected to drop just below 50 degrees.

The areas most likely to see rain are mountains, but don’t expect much in terms of snow.

Mt. Baldy — the closest ski resort to Los Angeles — currently has about 10 inches of snow and two runs open, according to the resort‘s snow report Monday.

The mountain is expected to see some light snowfall Tuesday in the morning and night, but little to no snow accumulation is expected, according to the weather service.

Big Bear Mountain ski resort in the San Bernardino Mountains is also expected to see some snow Tuesday, with less than half an inch of snow accumulation.

By Wednesday, officials said, the rain system is forecast to move out of the area and leave sunny skies. Still, temperatures are expected to stay around the low 60s.

Another weather system is making its way south to the area, but it’s likely to stay just north of Los Angeles County, where the system could bring more rain Friday.