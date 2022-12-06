Chance of ‘spotty’ showers over Los Angeles today

The skies over Los Angeles will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a chance of showers in the region in the afternoon.

There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain Tuesday with showers most likely to arrive between 10 a.m. and later this afternoon, thanks to a storm coming in from the central coast, according to the National Weather Service Oxnard Meteorologist Kristen Stewart.

The showers will likely fall mostly over the mountains north of the city, Stewart said.

The weather system will taper off in the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies.

Los Angeles could see rain again as soon as Saturday, with forecasters predicting rain could continue into Sunday morning.

The wet weather is the latest in a series of storms and cooler temperatures that have dropped snow on the Sierra Nevada and rain on Southern California, with strong winds that prompted authorities to issue red flag warnings throughout the region.