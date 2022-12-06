Advertisement
We’re looking for registered Latino voters in L.A. who didn’t vote

A woman in a mask at a voting booth.
People cast ballots Nov. 8 at Ted Watkins Park polling center.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Brittny Mejia
Benjamin Oreskes
Developer Rick Caruso’s game plan to become Los Angeles mayor relied on a simple strategy. He wanted lower-propensity voters, who were attracted to his message, to turn out in droves. These voters, his campaign surmised, were predominantly Latino. If they voted, he’d win.

In the end, they didn’t vote, and he lost.

We’re trying to understand why Latinos voted at rates far lower than white people. Tell us why you did or didn’t vote.

