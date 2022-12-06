We’re looking for registered Latino voters in L.A. who didn’t vote

Developer Rick Caruso’s game plan to become Los Angeles mayor relied on a simple strategy. He wanted lower-propensity voters, who were attracted to his message, to turn out in droves. These voters, his campaign surmised, were predominantly Latino. If they voted, he’d win.

In the end, they didn’t vote, and he lost.

We’re trying to understand why Latinos voted at rates far lower than white people. Tell us why you did or didn’t vote.