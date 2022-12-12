Advertisement
California

‘Cybersecurity incident’ targets state Finance Department; no funds compromised, officials say

A woman speaks at a lectern in front of a projection screen
Keely Bosler, former director of the California Department of Finance, shown in January. The agency was targeted in a “cybersecurity incident,” the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a statement.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A cyberthreat targeting the California Department of Finance prompted the response of multiple agencies, state officials said Monday.

“The California Cybersecurity Integration Center (Cal-CSIC) is actively responding to a cybersecurity incident involving the California Department of Finance,” the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a statement. “The intrusion was proactively identified through coordination with state and federal security partners.”

Few details were shared about the nature of the attack but the Office of Emergency Affairs said no state funds had been compromised.

”...(Th)e Department of Finance is continuing its work to prepare the Governor’s Budget that will be released next month,” officials said.

The California Department of Technology, the state Military Department and the California Highway Patrol are responding to the intrusion along with the Office of Emergency Services.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

