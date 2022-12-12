‘Cybersecurity incident’ targets state Finance Department; no funds compromised, officials say

A cyberthreat targeting the California Department of Finance prompted the response of multiple agencies, state officials said Monday.

“The California Cybersecurity Integration Center (Cal-CSIC) is actively responding to a cybersecurity incident involving the California Department of Finance,” the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a statement. “The intrusion was proactively identified through coordination with state and federal security partners.”

Few details were shared about the nature of the attack but the Office of Emergency Affairs said no state funds had been compromised.

Advertisement

”...(Th)e Department of Finance is continuing its work to prepare the Governor’s Budget that will be released next month,” officials said.

The California Department of Technology, the state Military Department and the California Highway Patrol are responding to the intrusion along with the Office of Emergency Services.

This is a developing story and will be updated.