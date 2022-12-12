San Diego police officer shot; standoff ends with suspect in custody

A San Diego police officer was shot early Monday during a SWAT standoff in Mountain View that lasted around nine hours, and authorities say the suspect is now in custody.

The injured officer, who was shot multiple times, was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was reported in stable condition, police Lt. Adam Sharki said.

The officer was struck at least once in his arm, and another round struck his bulletproof vest, said Officer Jared Wilson, president of the San Diego Police Officers Assn.

The incident began shortly after midnight when police, aided by a helicopter, tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that authorities said was stolen. He took off driving, and patrol cars pursued him for roughly an hour.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., the suspect ditched the car, a Toyota, and took off running with officers in pursuit. As he was running, he fired at officers who were chasing him, Sharki said, adding that police did not return fire.

One officer was struck multiple times, Sharki said. Other officers immediately rendered first aid and put the injured officer into a police car and drove him to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, an officer in the police helicopter saw the suspect go into an apartment in Mountain View, which authorities then surrounded.

Police shut down several streets and evacuated nearby residents as they tried to persuade the man, who has not been identified, to surrender, Sharki said.

Officers took the man into custody shortly before 10:30 a.m.

San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer David Hernandez contributed to this report.