2 people hospitalized, including CHP officer, after multicar crash on 10 Freeway

Two people, including a California Highway Patrol officer, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the eastbound 10 Freeway in West Covina.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1:53 p.m. on the right shoulder of the freeway west of Barranca Street when two vehicles crashed behind the patrol vehicle, said Officer Joseph Davila of the department’s Baldwin Park office.

Investigators believe the officer was conducting the traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla when a Toyota Sequoia and a Toyota Tacoma crashed into each other “in lanes just to the west of the officer’s location,” Davila said.

The Sequoia lost control and crashed into the back of the patrol vehicle, he said.

Advertisement

“The impact caused the patrol vehicle to be pushed forward and collide into the rear of the Toyota Corolla,” Davila said. “The CHP officer sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Pomona Valley Hospital.”

The Sequoia’s driver suffered minor injuries, he said, and was taken to Inter-Community Hospital in Covina. The drivers of the Tacoma and Corolla also had minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital.

West Covina Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fountain said the officer and other patient were in stable condition when transported.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been factors in the crash, Davila said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the CHP’s Baldwin Park office at (626) 338-1164 during business hours or the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at (323) 259-3410 after hours.