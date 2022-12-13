Man, woman found dead at UC Irvine in apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead Tuesday at UC Irvine in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

University police were called around 3:52 p.m. for a report of a man and a woman on the ground outside the School of Social Sciences, said Sgt. Karie Davies, an Irvine Police Department spokesperson.

Campus police called Irvine police, who took over the investigation, Davies said.

The two people, who were not identified, are believed to be related, she said. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the man was a former UC Irvine student, Davies said. It wasn’t known Tuesday night if the woman was affiliated with the university.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death on campus of two individuals this afternoon,” UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community.”

The university has set up resources for students, faculty and staff members in need of help, Gillman said.

The chancellor encouraged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call the UCI Police Department at (949) 824-5223.