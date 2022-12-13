Advertisement
Share
California

Man, woman found dead at UC Irvine in apparent murder-suicide

Police officers stand around two canopies set up next to steps at a crime scene on campus
Police on Tuesday investigate the scene of an apparent murder-suicide outside the School of Social Sciences at UC Irvine.
(Scott Smeltzer / Times Community News)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Two people were found dead Tuesday at UC Irvine in what is believed to be a murder-suicide.

University police were called around 3:52 p.m. for a report of a man and a woman on the ground outside the School of Social Sciences, said Sgt. Karie Davies, an Irvine Police Department spokesperson.

Campus police called Irvine police, who took over the investigation, Davies said.

The two people, who were not identified, are believed to be related, she said. The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Advertisement

After a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the man was a former UC Irvine student, Davies said. It wasn’t known Tuesday night if the woman was affiliated with the university.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Megan Thee Stallion takes the stand in Tory Lanez trial with support from demonstrators

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Los Angeles about a 2020 incident in which she accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death on campus of two individuals this afternoon,” UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement. “We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community.”

The university has set up resources for students, faculty and staff members in need of help, Gillman said.

The chancellor encouraged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call the UCI Police Department at (949) 824-5223.

CaliforniaOrange CountyEducation
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement