Advertisement
California

Student stabbed outside Grant High in third attack near L.A. campus since June

The front of Grant High School.
Grant High School in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.
(Los Angeles Unified School District)
By Noah Goldberg
Gregory YeeHoward Blume
Share

Two students were assaulted and one was stabbed outside Ulysses S. Grant High School on Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed. It was the third violent incident near campus this year that involved students from the school.

The L.A. School Police Department received calls around 1:40 p.m. about the attack outside the school, in the 13000 block of Oxnard Street in Van Nuys. “During the assault one victim was stabbed,” said department spokeswoman Nina Buranasombati in a statement.

The two male students, a sophomore and junior, had just left campus and were walking to their car in a park adjacent to the school, said Gil Gamez, the head of the school police officers union.

Advertisement

The attackers, around four individuals, emerged from a black car and asked the students where they were from, known to be a gang challenge. They then attacked the two boys, and one student received multiple knife wounds, said Gamez, who said he was briefed on the incident by sources with knowledge about the investigation.

“The two victims transported themselves to a local hospital. Both are in stable condition,” according to Buranasombati. “No other students or staff have been impacted by this incident and the Grant High School campus is safe. The Los Angeles School Police Department is the lead investigating agency.”

In a previous incident, a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest and arm, allegedly by another student at the high school, in September. And in June, a student was wounded by gunfire on the perimeter of the school around dismissal time. The LAPD indicated that the shooting was “believed to be gang related.”

Grant High’s principal, Rebecca McMurrin, emailed parents informing them of the off-campus stabbing, adding that the “campus remains safe for instruction.”

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement