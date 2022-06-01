Advertisement
California

Student shot outside Grant High School in Valley Glen

Aerial view of several police cars in the street outside a school
Police respond to a shooting outside Grant High School in Valley Glen on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed one student was injured.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A student was shot outside Grant High School in Valley Glen on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded at 3:24 p.m. to the 13000 block of Oxnard Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The shooting occurred on the perimeter in front of the campus, said Los Angeles School Police Chief Leslie Ramirez. It was “believed to be gang-related,” according to a tweet from the LAPD.

A male student was shot and is being treated for his injuries, Ramirez said. He was stable at the time he was transported to a hospital.

Officers from the LAPD and the L.A. School Police Department are at the scene and assisting with a coordinated school dismissal, Ramirez said. The campus remained on lockdown as of about 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from school police.

“Detectives from both agencies are on scene and the investigation is ongoing,” Ramirez said. “We are still gathering information regarding possible suspect description.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

