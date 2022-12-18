Culver City police fatally shoot man following chase early Sunday

Culver City police fatally shot a man following a chase early Sunday after responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

Officers responded to the call around midnight and went to the 3800 block of College Ave., according to a statement from the police department.

Officers had received a call that a man was threatening his partner with a handgun, the statement said.

The man, who was not identified, drove away after officers arrived, officials said. Police chased the man, who crashed into a center median in Culver City and ran away on foot, authorities said.

“Moments later, an officer involved shooting occurred,” the police release read.

Police did not immediately disclose what prompted the shooting, whether the man was armed, how many shots were fired or how many officers were involved. Authorities also did not say whether a gun was recovered at the scene.

The California Department of Justice, which is required to investigate officer shootings of unarmed civilians, will investigate, according to the police statement.