Cessna flips after landing on Santa Monica Beach; 2 people taken to hospital

An aerial view of a small red plane upside down on a beach
A single-engine Cessna airplane crashed on the beach in Santa Monica on Thursday.
(KTLA)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A single-engine Cessna airplane flipped over after the pilot landed on the beach in Santa Monica on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 3:17 p.m. to the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach, said Capt. Patrick Nulty, a spokesperson for the city’s Fire Department.

The airplane landed on the beach and flipped over into the surf, Nulty said. Two people were on board.

Both occupants were rescued and transported to a hospital, the captain said. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

What prompted the beach landing wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

