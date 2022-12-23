California

Photos: Monstrous winter storm causes mayhem for travelers trying to go home for the holidays

Holiday travelers are reflected in a window at an airport.
Holiday travelers are reflected in a window at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Brian van der Brug
Noah Goldberg
Share

Despite balmy weather in Los Angeles, dozens of flights were canceled out of Los Angeles International Airport on Friday as a “bomb cyclone” weather pattern tore through much of the United States.

Outbound planes to Seattle; Portland, Ore.; Vancouver; St. Louis; Cleveland; Indianapolis; Orlando, Fla.; and other cities were grounded while other flights were running with delays out of the airport.

Departures to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are grounded because of snow or ice as are flights to Portland International Airport, while airports like Dallas Fort Worth International are spraying planes with “deicing fluid” to remove snow and ice.

The delays and cancellations come as a massive “bomb cyclone” is barreling across the country, setting records for coldest temperatures ever recorded and blanketing parts of the country in snow.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, meteorologists said that a “very warm weekend” was in order.

“The coast and valleys of Southern California is more than likely going to be the warmest place across the nation this weekend,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

Los Angeles could even see temperatures in the 80s on Christmas Day.

Michael Bisenieks, 11, in a Santa hat, embraces relatives.
Holiday traveler Michael Bisenieks, 11, center, embraces relatives as he arrives at Los Angeles airport.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Canceled and delayed flights posted on a digital flat screen.
Canceled and delayed flights are posted at Los Angeles International Airport as winter weather hampers holiday travel across the country.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A woman wearing a green shirt and red antlers helps a holiday traveler.
Southwest ticket agent Joyce Walker, left, helps a holiday traveler at LAX.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A man and woman pull a cart with luggage that a small child sits on.
Holiday travelers from Edmonton, Canada, Elle Nguyen, 2, and parents Annielyn and Danny at Los Angeles International Airport. They said the temperature at home could dip to minus 40 degrees.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Many vehicles fill the road around Los Angeles International Airport.
Holiday traffic winds around LAX.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

California
Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times