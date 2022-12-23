Police dog dies during deputy shootout with barricaded suspect in Gardena

A police dog died Thursday after being shot during a confrontation in Gardena with a barricaded suspect who was also shot and killed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.

Deputies and the K9 — known as Jack — entered the property at 5:42 p.m. and encountered the suspect, who shot at the K9 and the deputies, who fired back, the news release said. The suspect and the K9 died of their injuries at the scene. A firearm was recovered.

“K9 Jack was a devoted member of the [Special Enforcement Bureau’s Canine Services Detail] for the past 4 years,” according to a statement on the Sheriff’s Department‘s Facebook page. “K9 Jack saved numerous lives and courageously protected members of the bureau during countless tactical operations.”

Sheriff Robert Luna tweeted Friday that “K9 Jack was a very social dog with the heart of a warrior.”

K9 Jack was imported from the Netherlands and joined the department in March 2019.