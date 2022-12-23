A puppy named Bowie was mistakenly euthanized. L.A. County supervisors want an investigation

Bowie was a scruffy-looking terrier puppy with hazel eyes who found himself at the Baldwin Park animal shelter waiting for weeks to be rescued.

But when the 4-month-old dog was euthanized Dec. 4, his death prompted a public outcry that led to a call for an investigation into how pet homes are found and animals destroyed at the county’s seven shelters.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week ordered the agency to investigate the puppy’s death. Members also approved a motion to reduce euthanasia of animals in the county’s custody.

The motion by Supervisors Hilda L. Solis and Janice Hahn said an employee in the county’s Department of Animal Care and Control “erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a … puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center,” sparking outrage among residents. Bowie was surrendered by its owner to the Baldwin Park shelter on Nov. 10 and euthanized on Dec. 4, the agency said.

The motion, which was approved unanimously Tuesday , gives the department 30 days to produce a “full accounting” of what led to Bowie’s death. The board also gave the agency 90 days to create a five-year plan to lower its euthanasia rates

The plan must have “built-in, annual benchmarks,” including detailed reports on animals that are put down, recommendations on how to decrease the euthanasia rates and an analysis of the feasibility of a 90% rate of saving animals.

“We can and must do better to save the innocent animals that come into the county’s care,” Solis said in a statement.

An investigation led by the agency’s human resources division was already underway prior to the board’s motion and began “as soon as the euthanasia of Bowie was discovered,” said Frank Corvino, deputy director of the department’s South County Operations.

“While that investigation is not yet complete, we will be examining every step in Bowie’s stay and any identified errors will be promptly and thoroughly addressed,” Corvino said. “The department takes the euthanasia of animals very seriously and has made this incident a top priority for investigation and response, including any necessary corrective action of personnel.”

According to the board’s motion, between July 1 and Nov. 30, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, one of the largest animal control agencies in the United States, put down roughly 30% of the 12,550 animals in its care. That’s compared to the city of Los Angeles, which in October achieved an estimated savings rate of 87%.

California ‘Everything is full’: L.A. shelters turn away animals, residents complain Several members of the L.A. Board of Animal Services Commission are demanding answers from the city following complaints that members of the public that seek to surrender animals are being turned away from shelters.

This despite Animal Care and Control’s “socially conscious animal sheltering” policy that includes finding shelters and care for “safe and healthy” animals, according to the supervisors’ motion.

“The death of Bowie demonstrated that despite this policy, many animals are not being successfully placed with viable adopters or rescues,” the officials wrote. “It is time for the county to rethink its animal care strategy to maximize the number of animals that find their forever homes.”

Marcia Mayeda, the agency’s director, told the Times in a Dec. 15 email that 21 dogs, including Bowie, were put down at the Baldwin Park location on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, including three “irremediably suffering” from severe illness or injury.

Four were deemed unsafe for adoption because of aggressive behavior; nine could not be placed after the agency “exhausted all possibilities,” including using social media and sending several pleas to rescue groups. Five, including Bowie, had “very concerning” behaviors and could only be released to rescue organizations for rehabilitation. Many of the dogs that were euthanized were in the agency’s care 24 days to 122 days, Mayeda said.

Bowie was at the shelter for 24 days and “exhibited extreme fear and fearful aggression” that did not improve, Mayeda said, adding he could only be turned over to a rescue group because he required socialization and special training. Bowie and the four other rescue-only dogs were featured on the agency’s website , and no rescue group inquired about any of the dogs, Mayeda said.

“Nevertheless, the staff did not send proactive rescue pleas for these five dogs prior to euthanization,” Mayeda said. When a dog is at risk for euthanasia, pleas are sent directly to hundreds of adoption programs within the agency’s network. Up to three pleas can be sent, including an urgent 72-hour plea.

The agency confirmed it never sent a plea about Bowie.

Underdog Heroes , a rescue group in Southern California that specializes in bully breeds, said it asked about Bowie. In an email shared with The Times, Underdog Heroes wrote to the agency on Dec. 4 at 3:40 p.m., asking if Bowie “was still in need of rescue.” The group learned about Bowie after a prospective adopter reached out to them on Instagram, Shoshi Gamliel, the organization’s president, said.

Corvino said the department “did not know Underdog Heroes was interested in rescuing Bowie, and that information had not been communicated until after Bowie had been euthanized.”

According to Bowie’s file, a copy of which Underdog also shared with the Times, an employee whose name was redacted recommended the dog be euthanized at around 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 4, with a message saying a “[registered veterinary technician] is requested to advise immediately if there is any reason noted not to proceed as recommended.” A note shows the vet tech confirming the details in Bowie’s records. The county verified the file copy was genuine.

Bowie was put down at 10:40 a.m., the document shows.

Mayeda said putting Bowie and the four other rescue-only dogs down came from one employee “with the authority to make that decision.”

Still, Gamliel said Animal Care and Control’s website is often unreliable, with poor photos or inaccurate information about dog breeds or ages. Underdog Heroes typically learns of rescue opportunities through pleas from the shelters, she said. She added that Baldwin Park is particularly difficult to work with.

Corvino countered that the shelter has been “very responsive to requests from [active adoption partners and rescue groups] who may need additional time even past a 72-hour notice.

“As a department we have looked for ways to accelerate a release to an adoption partner,” Corvino added. He pointed to its updated adoption and rescue process, the online database accessible to approved organizations and the department’s practice of sending pleas for homes for at-risk dogs before decisions are made.

He also said that photos are a top priority. The agency recently used grant money to invest in additional photographic equipment. Breeds and ages can be determined various ways, including from staff veterinarians and the animal’s owners, Corvino said.

“Bowie was important to us,” Gamliel said. “It was a hurtful situation, because he was a puppy and there is no way to even justify it. Fear is not a reason to euthanize a dog, ever, especially when it’s a puppy.”

Times staff writer Noah Goldberg contributed to this report.