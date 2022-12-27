Photos: Southwest Airlines meltdown worsens; California airports hard hit with mass cancellations

Thousands of Southwest Airlines’ travelers remained stranded at airports across the country Tuesday morning as the fallout from a powerful winter storm that pounded much of the nation continued to ground hundreds of flights and disrupt passengers’ holiday travel plans.

Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights Tuesday morning, the majority of them — 2,526 flights — with Southwest Airlines, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

In California, hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled through the end of the week — making up much of the Southwest schedule. Passengers sat curbside at Los Angeles International Airport, and dozens of fliers lined up at the rental car counter at Hollywood Burbank Airport, with nearly 100 more waiting inside and outside of the facility.

As of Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., at least 60 flights originating at Los Angeles International Airport were canceled, and at least 55 were delayed.

