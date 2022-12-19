2022: The Year in Pictures

2022 was no stranger to big news stories.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, midterm elections, and the list goes on.

But visually, it’s those spaces in between that yield the interesting images.

Captured moments that may not be headline worthy, but they create the fabric of the communities we live in.

Take a look.

January 2022

1 / 13 Jan. 3, 2022: Snow falls over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 13 Jan. 3, 2022: A traveler takes a nap at LAX, after more than 1,900 U.S. flights and more than 3,300 worldwide were grounded. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 13 Jan. 6, 2022: U.S. Capitol Police Officers on the East Front Plaza after a morning roll call on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Washington. A year ago, an insurrectionist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in hopes of interrupting the certification of the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 13 Jan. 11, 2022: A military honor guard rehearses carrying a casket into the U.S. Capitol Building ahead of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 13 Jan. 12, 2022: Chaplain Kevin Deegan prays with Michael McIntyre, a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) Chaplain Kevin Deegan prays with Michael McIntyre, a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Read story 6 / 13 Jan. 12, 2022: Cameron Ross pushes off to throw a stone during Hollywood Curling Club league night in Vernon. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Cameron Ross pushes off to throw a stone during Hollywood Curling Club league night in Vernon. Read story 7 / 13 Jan. 13, 2022: Music producer Maejor resonates as part of an Audio Up’s 10-part podcast series, titled “Maejor Frequency,” that follows his globe-trotting explorations into how music at different sound frequencies can encourage wellness and mindfulness. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) : Music producer Maejor resonates as part of an Audio Up’s 10-part podcast series, titled “Maejor Frequency,” that follows his globe-trotting explorations into how music at different sound frequencies can encourage wellness and mindfulness. Read story 8 / 13 Jan. 15, 2022: People rummaging through boxes stolen from cargo containers on Union Pacific train tracks in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) People rummaging through boxes stolen from cargo containers on Union Pacific train tracks in Los Angeles. More photos 9 / 13 Jan. 13, 2022: Stephanie Reyes, center, lost her husband to COVID in September 2020. Three months later, her 17-year-old son killed himself, devastating the whole family. Reyes is comforted by her two daughters Marissa Reyes, left, and Reyna Reyes, at their home in Menifee. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) Stephanie Reyes, center, lost her husband to COVID in September 2020. Three months later, her 17-year-old son killed himself, devastating the whole family. Reyes is comforted by her two daughters Marissa Reyes, left, and Reyna Reyes, at their home in Menifee. Read story 10 / 13 Jan. 27, 2022: Aerial views of farm workers in a field near the All-American Canal in Calexico. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) Aerial views of farm workers in a field near the All-American Canal in Calexico. More photos 11 / 13 Jan. 28, 2022: Trucks stream down Drumm Avenue in Wilmington, where industrial truck traffic has increased heavily since 2019 after the normal truck route was closed. Residents are fed up with the noise, dust and fumes they are exposed to. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) Trucks stream down Drumm Avenue in Wilmington, where industrial truck traffic has increased heavily since 2019 after the normal truck route was closed. Residents are fed up with the noise, dust and fumes they are exposed to. Read story 12 / 13 Jan. 31, 2022: Dr. Warren Hern organizes his tools inside his clinic in Boulder, Colo., where he has been performing abortions since the 1970s. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) Dr. Warren Hern organizes his tools inside his clinic in Boulder, Colo., where he has been performing abortions since the 1970s. Read story 13 / 13 Jan. 22, 2022: An environmental activist rappels up a Redwood tree named Gemini, where tree sitters have been, intermittently, camping out on a platform, center top, to protect it from being cut down as part of the Caspar 500 Timber Harvest Plan in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Caspar. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) An environmental activist rappels up a Redwood tree named Gemini, where tree sitters have been, intermittently, camping out on a platform, center top, to protect it from being cut down as part of the Caspar 500 Timber Harvest Plan in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Caspar. Read story

February 2022

1 / 10 Feb. 2, 2022: BB Paulekas is the son of Vito Paulekas, whose group of dancers, known as the “Freaks” helped create freeform dancing on the Sunset Strip in the 1960s. Vito Paulekas was once known as “the first hippie” or “king of the hippies.” (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) BB Paulekas is the son of Vito Paulekas, whose group of dancers, known as the “Freaks” helped create freeform dancing on the Sunset Strip in the 1960s. Vito Paulekas was once known as “the first hippie” or “king of the hippies.” Read story 2 / 10 Feb. 5, 2022: Second Baptist Church marchers perform in the 42nd annual Orange County Black History Parade in Anaheim. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 10 Feb. 13, 2022: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates with his family after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 10 Feb. 16, 2022: Bonnie Tidmore’s stomach and legs changed their shape and form since she became a mother 21 years ago. Tidmore said that time has helped her find peace with the changes to her body after childbirth. The older she gets the more she accepts and appreciates her body. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) Bonnie Tidmore’s stomach and legs changed their shape and form since she became a mother 21 years ago. Tidmore said that time has helped her find peace with the changes to her body after childbirth. The older she gets the more she accepts and appreciates her body. Read story 5 / 10 Feb. 16, 2022: Rams fans celebrate the Super Bowl championship during a parade in front of the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 10 Feb. 18, 2022: Pandora Hammonds climbs on a red cedar that was burned on the land where her house once stood in Grizzly Flats. Her family’s home was destroyed in the Caldor fire. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) Pandora Hammonds climbs on a red cedar that was burned on the land where her house once stood in Grizzly Flats. Her family’s home was destroyed in the Caldor fire. Read story 7 / 10 Feb. 18, 2022: Cameron Hummels, an astrophysicist, rests at the Harry Wade Exit Route in Death Valley. Hummels traversed Death Valley on foot in just under four days, trekking over 50 miles on the final 24 hours. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) Cameron Hummels, an astrophysicist, rests at the Harry Wade Exit Route in Death Valley. Hummels traversed Death Valley on foot in just under four days, trekking over 50 miles on the final 24 hours. Read story 8 / 10 Feb. 20, 2022: A longboard racer climbs the hill to the starting line at the Historic Longboard Race Revival Series at the Plumas Eureka Ski Bowl in Johnsville. The ski area does not have a working ski lift, and competitors must walk up the hill with their skis. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) A longboard racer climbs the hill to the starting line at the Historic Longboard Race Revival Series at the Plumas Eureka Ski Bowl in Johnsville. The ski area does not have a working ski lift, and competitors must walk up the hill with their skis. Read story 9 / 10 Feb. 23, 2022: California truckers against a COVID-19 mandate prepare to leave on a People’s Convoy to Washington, D.C., in Adelanto. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 10 Feb. 26, 2022: Volunteers from the Territorial Defense Units make Molotov cocktails to use against the invading Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) Volunteers from the Territorial Defense Units make Molotov cocktails to use against the invading Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine. Read journal

March 2022

1 / 13 March 1, 2022: Inside Disney World’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction ride on opening day in Orlando, Fla. Players use a data pad to play the immersive game while they participate in activities such as light saber training. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 13 March 1, 2022: A Ukrainian soldier wanders down the railway to inspect something, past the bodies of dead Russian soldiers where fighting took place on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) A Ukrainian soldier wanders down the railway to inspect something, past the bodies of dead Russian soldiers where fighting took place on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine. Read journal 3 / 13 March 2, 2022: A young girl takes care of a child, whom she has known for only a few days, while his parents get rest in a subway station where civilians are taking shelter from Russian air raids in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) A young girl takes care of a child, whom she has known for only a few days, while his parents get rest in a subway station where civilians are taking shelter from Russian air raids in Kyiv, Ukraine. Read journal 4 / 13 March 4, 2022: Puppeteers give a sidewalk performance outside the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in the Highland Park. The longest continuously running puppet theater in America has adapted to much adversity since its founding in 1963. Soon after the initial pandemic lockdown was lifted, the troupe was tooling around L.A. in its “Marionette Mobile,” pulling into driveways or parking curbside and putting on a show. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 13 March 7, 2022: Jed Silva, 9, holds a flag to cheer on the members of the “People’s Convoy” as they depart the Hagerstown Speedway for the Capital Beltway in Hagerstown, Md. The truckers are making laps around the Washington Beltway to protest vaccination mandates and restrictions adopted to battle the pandemic. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 13 March 22, 2022: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 13 March 23, 2022: Tentacles formed by the ebb and flow of tides etch a pattern into mud in the Colorado River Delta in Ejido Indiviso, Baja California. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) Tentacles formed by the ebb and flow of tides etch a pattern into mud in the Colorado River Delta in Ejido Indiviso, Baja California. More photos 8 / 13 March 24, 2022: Vivianne Robinson looks on as crews continue construction of the red carpet on Hollywood Blvd., days before the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 13 March 25, 2022: A man walks away from a building that was just hit by Russian bombardment in the Moskovskyi district in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) A man walks away from a building that was just hit by Russian bombardment in the Moskovskyi district in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Read journal 10 / 13 March 27, 2022: Will Smith slaps host Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times) Will Smith slaps host Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. More photos 11 / 13 March 27, 2022: Ariana DeBose holds her Oscar for best supporting actress backstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Ariana DeBose holds her Oscar for best supporting actress backstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. More photos 12 / 13 March 28 ,2022: Silverado Canyon residents Bianca Kulback, left, and Eric Rivera watch mud and water flow across Silverado Canyon Road during a rainstorm. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 13 March 31, 2022: A couple relaxes in a hammock tethered to the “Poly Pavillion” at Poly Canyon, a collection of experimental structures in the hills at the edge of the Cal Poly SLO campus in San Luis Obispo. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

April 2022

1 / 13 April 1, 2022: Diane Berol, far left, stands by as the casket of her husband John Berol is buried at sea. “As a professional boat captain who has sailed around the world, I’m a semi-radical environmentalist,” said Diane Berol. “I said to John, ‘When we die we have to do the most ecological disposal of our bodies as possible.’” (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) Diane Berol, far left, stands by as the casket of her husband John Berol is buried at sea. “As a professional boat captain who has sailed around the world, I’m a semi-radical environmentalist,” said Diane Berol. “I said to John, ‘When we die we have to do the most ecological disposal of our bodies as possible.’” Read story 2 / 13 April 2, 2022: Margaret Leyva peeks through the fence as people clean up a small homeless encampment located next to the 101 Freeway offramp near Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights, where Leyva lives. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 13 April 6, 2022: Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon at City Hall. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 13 April 7, 2022: Visitors to Angels Gate Park in San Pedro shoot baskets as the sun sets on a scorching day in Southern California. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 13 April 12, 2022: Director Estevan Oriol at Cypress Hill’s studio in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 13 April 15, 2022: Maria Tokhar exercises the horses at the Allur Equestrian Club daily, even during outgoing shelling in Slovyansk, Ukraine. Tokhar says the horses get nervous with the sound of artillery, which can be heard throughout the day and night. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) Maria Tokhar exercises the horses at the Allur Equestrian Club daily, even during outgoing shelling in Slovyansk, Ukraine. Tokhar says the horses get nervous with the sound of artillery, which can be heard throughout the day and night. Read journal 7 / 13 April 16, 2022: A couple holds hands against a dusk sky and illuminated Ferris wheel at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) A couple holds hands against a dusk sky and illuminated Ferris wheel at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio. More photos 8 / 13 April 17, 2022: A bird flies over tracings of the waterways that used to meander through this industrialized landscape that can be seen through a historic marsh that had been transformed into a salt evaporation pond in Alviso. (Paul Kuroda/For The Times) A bird flies over tracings of the waterways that used to meander through this industrialized landscape that can be seen through a historic marsh that had been transformed into a salt evaporation pond in Alviso. Read story 9 / 13 April 18, 2022: The morning sunrise casts long shadows of palm trees across the lake while a person walks on the path and another fishes in solitude at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 13 April 22, 2022: A .44 magnum on the bedside table in licensed cannabis grower Noel Manners’ bedroom in NorCal. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) A .44 magnum on the bedside table in licensed cannabis grower Noel Manners’ bedroom in NorCal. Read story 11 / 13 (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) April 23, 2022: Veronkia Haidai, left, is consoled during the funeral for her relatives who died in a Russian missile attack on their apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine. Read journal 12 / 13 April 27, 2022: Zabihullah Khan keeps his 4-year-old brother, Mojibullah Khan, entertained on a trip to a nearby park in San Diego. The brothers fled Afghanistan but their parents and sibling didn’t make the evacuation flight. Zabihullah feels as if he’s a mom to his baby brother and has to juggle trying to find work with taking care of his sibling. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) Zabihullah Khan keeps his 4-year-old brother, Mojibullah Khan, entertained on a trip to a nearby park in San Diego. The brothers fled Afghanistan but their parents and sibling didn’t make the evacuation flight. Zabihullah feels as if he’s a mom to his baby brother and has to juggle trying to find work with taking care of his sibling. Read story 13 / 13 April 30, 2022: Paul Garcia, who lives in a small homeless encampment in San Pedro, gets his head shaved by his friend Elizabeth Villalobos. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

May 2022

1 / 9 May 3, 2022: Hundreds, caught in a reflection pool, rally in front of the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles over a leaked report that the Supreme Court was ready to overturn Roe vs. Wade. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 9 May 2, 2022: Birds fly above the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 9 May 5, 2022: Medics attend to a man who overdosed on drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia. A bystander witnessed the man collapse, then gave him two injections of Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, and sent another person to get an oxygen tank from a supervised consumption site. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) Medics attend to a man who overdosed on drugs in Vancouver, British Columbia. A bystander witnessed the man collapse, then gave him two injections of Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, and sent another person to get an oxygen tank from a supervised consumption site. Read story 4 / 9 May 10, 2022: Ladies and gentlemen, the “Pope of Trash” and the “King of Puke,” director John Waters strikes an elegant form before a discussion and book signing for his first book of fiction, “Liarmouth,” at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 9 May 11, 2022: Paul Ramirez waters the front lawn at his home in Boyle Heights, as his dog Bandit, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier, jumps for joy. Ramirez said that the lawn was originally put in by his grandfather, who bought the home in 1958. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) Paul Ramirez waters the front lawn at his home in Boyle Heights, as his dog Bandit, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier, jumps for joy. Ramirez said that the lawn was originally put in by his grandfather, who bought the home in 1958. More photos 6 / 9 May 11, 2022: Firefighters battle a brush fire that spread to homes at Coronado Pointe in Laguna Niguel. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 9 May 20, 2022: Army veteran Penny Lopez lies in bed with her daughter Hannah Lopez, bottom, at their home in Whittier. Hannah has Mucopolysaccharidosis type III. Also known as Sanfilippo syndrome, it’s a rare genetic condition. Her youngest daughter Paloma, 3, climbs into bed and joins them. Penny says, “We try and focus on the positive situations rather than on the things we have lost.” (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) Army veteran Penny Lopez lies in bed with her daughter Hannah Lopez, bottom, at their home in Whittier. Hannah has Mucopolysaccharidosis type III. Also known as Sanfilippo syndrome, it’s a rare genetic condition. Her youngest daughter Paloma, 3, climbs into bed and joins them. Penny says, “We try and focus on the positive situations rather than on the things we have lost.” Read story 8 / 9 (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) May 26, 2022: A police officer comforts family members at a memorial outside Rob Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers died when a gunman opened fire in a classroom. More photos 9 / 9 May 27, 2022: Travelers, caught in a reflection, begin their Memorial Day holiday getaway at Los Angeles International Airport. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

June 2022

1 / 12 June 3, 2022: Surf coaches assist and cheer on Danielle Forbes as she rides her first wave during her first surf lesson at the Huntington Beach Pier. The event, “A Great Day in the Stoke,” was billed as the “largest gathering of Black surfers in history” and was intended to inspire the Black community to feel welcome in the water and to experience and share the joy of surfing. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) Surf coaches assist and cheer on Danielle Forbes as she rides her first wave during her first surf lesson at the Huntington Beach Pier. The event, “A Great Day in the Stoke,” was billed as the “largest gathering of Black surfers in history” and was intended to inspire the Black community to feel welcome in the water and to experience and share the joy of surfing. More photos 2 / 12 June 7, 2022: Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) hugs Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) at the Giffords Gun Violence Memorial in front of the Washington Monument in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 12 June 9, 2022: Biden and Trudeau are called out by drag queens dressed as iconic Marilyn Monroes outside the Summit of the Americas 2022 in downtown Los Angeles. They each sang a spoof version of “Happy birthday, Mr. President” to life-sized cut-outs of the heads of states of the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 12 June 12, 2022: Kim Chi joins thousands at the 2022 LA Pride Parade in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 12 June 13, 2022: An elk looks back at visitors at Elk Prairie Campground Visitor Center in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park in Orick. Shortly after the photo, a park worker asked the visitors to move back to a safer distance. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) An elk looks back at visitors at Elk Prairie Campground Visitor Center in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park in Orick. Shortly after the photo, a park worker asked the visitors to move back to a safer distance. Read story 6 / 12 June 15, 2022: The Supreme Court building is reflected in the glasses of anti-abortion activist Matt Locke, who waits outside of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 12 June 15, 2022: Barber Tony Bravo, known as “Dreamer,” left, laughs with Omar Anthony Herrera, 32, as he holds up a mirror sitting in the shade under two eucalyptus trees cutting hair in Los Angeles. Dreamer is a national guard vet, has been homeless himself, and accepts food as tips for cutting hair. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) Barber Tony Bravo, known as “Dreamer,” left, laughs with Omar Anthony Herrera, 32, as he holds up a mirror sitting in the shade under two eucalyptus trees cutting hair in Los Angeles. Dreamer is a national guard vet, has been homeless himself, and accepts food as tips for cutting hair. Read story 8 / 12 June 19, 2022: Artists and creative spirits gather to celebrate the Arroyo Arts Collective, “Shade in LA,” exhibit at Studio 50 gallery in Highland Park. Using repurposed umbrellas as their canvas, artists explore the themes of climate change. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 12 June 22, 2022: A dog waits to be adopted in a cage at the Chesterfield Square Animal Services Center in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 12 June 23, 2022: A family physician, right, and her resident perform a surgical abortion on a 39-year-old woman who already has four children the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the Center for Reproductive Health clinic in Albuquerque, N.M. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 12 June 27, 2022: RiseupforAbortionRights rallies hundreds throughout downtown Los Angeles opposing the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 12 June 29, 2022: Dead fish that someone propped between the cracks of dried mud present a stark image of climate change at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States. Lake Mead is receding and the lake bed is littered with years of accumulated detritus that has been exposed as water levels have dropped to 30% of capacity and continue to fall after years of severe and prolonged drought conditions. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) Dead fish that someone propped between the cracks of dried mud present a stark image of climate change at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States. Lake Mead is receding and the lake bed is littered with years of accumulated detritus that has been exposed as water levels have dropped to 30% of capacity and continue to fall after years of severe and prolonged drought conditions. More photos

July 2022

1 / 11 July 6, 2022: Fake blood drips down the steps of City Hall after activists chained themselves to columns following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in downtown Los Angeles. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 11 July 10, 2022: People participate in the 39th annual Long Beach Pride Parade on Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 11 July 13, 2022: Cardi D, a male Pekin duck, sits on the bed as Autumn Mcwilliams and her boyfriend, Jack, sleep inside their tent at a homeless encampment on 4th Street and Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles. Cardi D is Autumn’s emotional support animal. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) Cardi D, a male Pekin duck, sits on the bed as Autumn Mcwilliams and her boyfriend, Jack, sleep inside their tent at a homeless encampment on 4th Street and Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles. Cardi D is Autumn’s emotional support animal. Read story 4 / 11 July 16, 2022: The start of Greenville’s Gold Diggers Day parade celebration is visible through an American flag, where the community gathers for its traditional parade even after the Dixie fire greatly impacted the town nearly one year ago. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) The start of Greenville’s Gold Diggers Day parade celebration is visible through an American flag, where the community gathers for its traditional parade even after the Dixie fire greatly impacted the town nearly one year ago. Read story 5 / 11 July 16, 2022: Kjessie Essue works in her flower garden in Taylorsville. She and her family were evacuated for over 40 days during the summer of 2021 from the Dixie fire. Essue has continued her flower business in an effort to bring beauty and hope to her community. “Creating beauty is an act of love, “ says Essue. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) Kjessie Essue works in her flower garden in Taylorsville. She and her family were evacuated for over 40 days during the summer of 2021 from the Dixie fire. Essue has continued her flower business in an effort to bring beauty and hope to her community. “Creating beauty is an act of love, “ says Essue. Read story 6 / 11 July 16, 2022: A Black cowgirl opens the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo carrying the American flag in City of Industry. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 11 July 16, 2022: Nurse Jack Barsegyan, left, has Gabriella Walsh lean back after taking anti-anxiety medication to prepare for a fatal dose of medications prescribed through California’s death-with-dignity law in Santa Paula. When Gabriella was diagnosed with terminal cancer, she did not consider life-extending treatments, but rather quality of the time she had left. She said she was not afraid of death. “I just feel like I’m going on a trip,” she said, calmly. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) Nurse Jack Barsegyan, left, has Gabriella Walsh lean back after taking anti-anxiety medication to prepare for a fatal dose of medications prescribed through California’s death-with-dignity law in Santa Paula. When Gabriella was diagnosed with terminal cancer, she did not consider life-extending treatments, but rather quality of the time she had left. She said she was not afraid of death. “I just feel like I’m going on a trip,” she said, calmly. Read story 8 / 11 July 18, 2022: Alma Limon, and grandson, Mateo Chavez, 8, push a shopping cart of not potable water delivered by a tanker truck in the scorching heat in Apodaca, Mexico, where residents have been without running water for three days. The water is used to flush the toilet, launder clothing, wash dishes or bathe. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 11 July 19, 2022: Chelsea Maras, 22 weeks pregnant, at home in Huntington Beach. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 11 July 25, 202:. Bill Walton, the facilities operations manager of the LA+USC Medical Center, in an operating room at the Los Angeles County General Hospital, an iconic Art Deco building in Boyle Heights that has largely been closed for two decades. L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis has unveiled plans to convert the building into low- and middle-income housing. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) . Bill Walton, the facilities operations manager of the LA+USC Medical Center, in an operating room at the Los Angeles County General Hospital, an iconic Art Deco building in Boyle Heights that has largely been closed for two decades. L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis has unveiled plans to convert the building into low- and middle-income housing. Read story 11 / 11 (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) July 27, 2022: The new 6th Street Bridge has been closed intermittently since opening because of street racing and other illegal activity in Los Angeles. More photos

August 2022

1 / 14 Aug. 1 , 2022: Sheri Marchetti-Perrault and James Benton embrace as they sift through the remains of their home, which was destroyed by the McKinley fire as it burned along Highway 96 near Yreka. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 14 Aug. 2. 2022: Matthew Bisesi does a back flip off a bridge into the water in Dana Point Harbor. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 14 August 3, 2022: Fans gathered outside Dodger Stadium to visit a growing shrine to Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who died at the age of 94. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Fans gathered outside Dodger Stadium to visit a growing shrine to Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who died at the age of 94. More photos 4 / 14 Aug. 5, 2022: Dodgers fan Angie Varella holds a replica microphone during a tribute to late Dodgers announcer Vin Scully before the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Varella has been a Dodgers fan since 1974 and was brought to tears when speaking of Scully. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) Dodgers fan Angie Varella holds a replica microphone during a tribute to late Dodgers announcer Vin Scully before the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Varella has been a Dodgers fan since 1974 and was brought to tears when speaking of Scully. More photos 5 / 14 August 10, 2022: Donald Winston shares a laugh with Shalisa White outside the homeless shelter where he has lived since December. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Donald Winston shares a laugh with Shalisa White outside the homeless shelter where he has lived since December. Read story 6 / 14 Aug. 11, 2022: Butch Locsin does one of his signature smoke performances in his handmade mask on a bridge over the L.A. River in Downey. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 14 Aug. 11, 2022: Migrants disembark a bus from Texas within view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Since April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered more than 150 buses to carry approximately 4,500 migrants from Texas to Washington to highlight criticisms of President Biden’s border policy. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 14 Aug. 13, 2022: Red seems to be the color of the day with temperatures heating up as a visitor is framed within a public art piece by artist Larry Bell, titled “Bill and Coo at MOCA’s Nest,” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 14 (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) Aug. 16, 2022: Frank Ferriera pulls a handful of fresh water from a large open pipe at his farm in Visalia. Ferriera says the water from his well is delicious. Read story 10 / 14 Aug. 14, 2022: Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in East Compton are blocked off during an early-morning street takeover. Takeovers are a growing trend and residents say that law enforcement isn’t doing enough to stop them. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) Compton Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in East Compton are blocked off during an early-morning street takeover. Takeovers are a growing trend and residents say that law enforcement isn’t doing enough to stop them. Read story 11 / 14 Aug. 22, 2022: Lady Kay, a 32-year-old dominatrix living in South Los Angeles, decided to hold off on meeting clients as mpox cases rose. Amid worries about the mpox virus, Lady Kay wants to make sure she can cover her limbs and is planning to wear gloves more judiciously during her work. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 14 Aug. 23, 2022: A couple shares a moment with the Washington Monument and the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen in the distance from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 14 Aug. 31, 2022: Students, wearing their science projects — a cardboard box pinhole camera — are led out to the yard by teacher Perrin Turney at Kneeland School in Kneeland. Turney, the son of superintendent Greta Turney, is also a graduate of the school. He came back to help and teach because he felt as if he “owed the school.” (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) Students, wearing their science projects — a cardboard box pinhole camera — are led out to the yard by teacher Perrin Turney at Kneeland School in Kneeland. Turney, the son of superintendent Greta Turney, is also a graduate of the school. He came back to help and teach because he felt as if he “owed the school.” Read story 14 / 14 Aug. 31, 2022: American singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is photographed at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

September 2022

1 / 11 Sept. 4, 2022: A rare rainbow cloud, sometimes called fire rainbow, is seen in the sky above Playa Del Rey Beach. These bright displays of color in the sky form like rainbows, but they use ice instead of rain. Ice crystals act as the prism and create the colors. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 11 Sept. 6, 2022: A motorist drives past flames from the Fairview fire along Batista Road near Hemet. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 11 Sept. 8 2022: Siskiyou County marijuana task force members dump out hundreds of pounds of processed cannabis flowers into a trench for burial at an illicit cannabis grow in Mt. Shasta Vista. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) Siskiyou County marijuana task force members dump out hundreds of pounds of processed cannabis flowers into a trench for burial at an illicit cannabis grow in Mt. Shasta Vista. Read story 4 / 11 Sept. 9, 2022: A pedestrian walks past a Kenny Scharf mural in Culver City. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 11 Sept.13, 2022: Isa Stephen holds Elijah, 10 months, with partner Mollie Ginsen, at left, and another son, in their 2001 19-foot Freightliner school bus they purchased for $2500. They were helped by Catholic Charities to apply for the emergency housing voucher program (funded by the American Rescue Plan Act) in San Francisco. (Paul Kuroda/For The Times) 6 / 11 Sept. 13, 2022: Search and rescue teams remove a child’s bike from a destroyed garage while sifting through mud and debris for the body of an elderly woman in Forest Falls. According to neighbors, two adults and two children escaped the home, but the mother-in-law and the family dog are missing. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 11 Sept. 14, 2022: Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies escort Los Angeles SupervisorSheila Kuehl from her house after serving her an early-morning search warrant in Santa Monica. This was part of a criminal investigation into a county contract awarded to a nonprofit organization. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 11 Sept. 23, 2022: Meena Ibrahimi, center, and other students are preparing and studying for the Kankor exam at a private tutoring center in Bamyan, Afghanistan. A year after the precipitous fall of the U.S.-backed republic and the Taliban’s ascension to power, many women across Afghanistan are grappling with the Islamic militants’ hard-line vision for the country and its plan to rewind the clock not only on their education but their very presence in public life. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) Meena Ibrahimi, center, and other students are preparing and studying for the Kankor exam at a private tutoring center in Bamyan, Afghanistan. A year after the precipitous fall of the U.S.-backed republic and the Taliban’s ascension to power, many women across Afghanistan are grappling with the Islamic militants’ hard-line vision for the country and its plan to rewind the clock not only on their education but their very presence in public life. Read story 9 / 11 Sept. 24, 2022: Afghans visit the historic sites carved into a side of a mountain where the Buddha statue once stood before the Taliban destroyed it in their previous reign in 2001, in Bamyan, Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 11 Sept. 25, 2022: Lake Arrowhead Loggers Dustin “Sandlot” Warner of the Southern California Vintage Baseball league at Harich Field. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Lake Arrowhead Loggers Dustin “Sandlot” Warner of the Southern California Vintage Baseball league at Harich Field. Read story 11 / 11 Sept.28, 2022: The USA Artistic Swimming team including Elisa Brunel, above water, practices at UCLA. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) The USA Artistic Swimming team including Elisa Brunel, above water, practices at UCLA. Read story

October 2022

1 / 11 Oct. 1, 2022: Indian blockbuster filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is center stage after the Hollywood success of his crossover action epic “RRR,” which took the world by storm. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 11 Oct. 4, 2022: The Hollywood sign casts shadows on the hillside as painters refresh the world-famous landmark, which was last painted in 2012. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 11 Oct. 4, 2022: Traffic streams past the Marathon Refinery in Carson. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 11 Oct. 11, 2022: A pedestrian is caught in a reflection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Leimert Park, a day after a leaked audio recording was released of former President of the Los Angeles City Council Nury Martinez using racist language. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 11 Oct.14, 2022: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass, center, joins a crowd of supporters at the end of a meeting with constituents to hear their concerns at Tolliver’s Barber Shop in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 11 Oct. 22, 2022: Aztec dancer and “el general” Lazaro Arvizu. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 11 Oct. 22, 2022: Thousands march during a Freedom Rally for Iran protesting in solidarity with women-led protests for regime change in downtown Los Angeles. They were also protesting the recent death of Mahsa Amini, pictured, which occurred within the custody of the Islamic republic’s “morality police.” (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 11 Oct. 25, 2022: Pete White joins other protesters shouting for more than two hours to disrupt the Los Angeles City Council. They were calling on members of the council to resign. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 11 Oct. 27, 2022: Jose Espitia harvests marigold flowers for Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Mi Rancho Conejo in Somis. Dia de Muertos is a holiday traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, originating in Mexico. Traditions connected with the holiday include honoring the deceased using calaveras and Aztec marigold flowers known as cempazuchitl, and building home altars called “ofrendas.” (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 11 Oct. 27, 2022: A mountain lion darts from a hiding area in Brentwood, prompting a precautionary lockdown of a nearby elementary school. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 11 Oct. 28, 2022: Father Greg Boyle, founder and director of Homeboy Industries, leads the morning meeting and shares his thought of the day at the company’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

November 2022

1 / 12 Nov. 2, 2022: A rain puddle reflects clouds from a passing storm as a bicyclist makes his way along Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 12 Nov. 6, 2022: Dr. Jennifer Robinson chats with Gov. Gavin Newsom at a rally at Long Beach City College. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 12 Nov. 7, 2022: Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake high-fives supporters as she walks on stage for a late-night rally on the eve of the midterm elections in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 12 Nov. 8, 2022: A beaver blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the Statue of Freedom atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building as it sets on election day in Washington. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 12 Nov. 9, 2022: Student Claire Young laughs during a workshop called “Pretty Funny Women” at the home of Lisa Sundstedt in Sherman Oaks. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 12 Nov. 12, 2022: The artist Banksy left his/her mark on destroyed buildings in Borodyanka along Tsentralna Street. Left in ruins by Russian troops nine months ago, residents of the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, are making the best of a difficult situation as winter grows near. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) The artist Banksy left his/her mark on destroyed buildings in Borodyanka along Tsentralna Street. Left in ruins by Russian troops nine months ago, residents of the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, are making the best of a difficult situation as winter grows near. Read journal 7 / 12 Nov. 12, 2022: To honor veterans and troops on Veterans Day, 2,001 flags are placed on the 11th annual Field of Valor on the grounds of Sierra Vista Middle School in Covina. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 12 Nov. 17, 2022: Elton John performs during his farewell tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 12 Nov. 23, 2022: Vice President Kamala Harris has an interaction with a life-size turkey while volunteering handing out broccoli at Big Sunday’s 11th annual Thanksgiving Stuffing Event at Baldwin Hills Elementary School in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 12 Nov. 28, 2022: The funeral for Denis Metyolkin was held at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, after he was killed in action on the eastern front. Metyolkin worked as a postman before going back into the Ukrainian military to serve his country. His mother, sister and brother grieve during the funeral. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) The funeral for Denis Metyolkin was held at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, after he was killed in action on the eastern front. Metyolkin worked as a postman before going back into the Ukrainian military to serve his country. His mother, sister and brother grieve during the funeral. Read journal 11 / 12 Nov. 28, 2022: Cindi Hilfman with her dogs Ghandi, left, and, Maizy, at her home in Topanga. Hilfman received a kidney transplant and takes medications to suppress her immune system so it won’t reject her new organ. People with compromised immune systems are still at great risk of becoming severely ill if they catch the coronavirus, and the gulf between them and the rest of society is widening. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 12 Nov. 29, 2022: Lijian Jie yells in protest during a candlelight vigil at USC for victims who suffer under China’s stringent lockdown in Urumqi and for COVID victims. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

