Southern California rainstorms: What to expect this week

A major rainstorm will soak Southern California this week, bringing relief amid drought conditions but also dangers.

Meanwhile, an even more powerful storm system is hitting Northern California.

Here is what to expect.

Here are the latest expected rainfall totals for our Tue-Wed storm. Potential for higher amounts over the #SanLuisObispo and #SantaBarbara County #CentralCoast. Remarkable change from today coming very soon. Expect road issues and delays. #larain #cawx. pic.twitter.com/Q65terA1jq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 26, 2022

Timing

Officials said much of Southern California should start seeing rain Tuesday around noon (a bit earlier in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties) and continuing through Wednesday morning. A second storm will hit Thursday early morning and last until Friday around noon.

Impacts

The National Weather Service predicts rain paired with gusty winds, with as much as 1.5 inches across the Los Angeles area for the first storm. Parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are expected to get the brunt of the storm and could see as much as 3 inches of rain.

“This is a good, healthy storm that’s going to produce mostly beneficial rain, which means it shouldn’t cause a whole lot of impacts as far as flooding,” meteorologist Ryan Kittell said Monday. “Though certainly road conditions will not be great for traveling.”

This trans-Pacific #AtmosphericRiver is delivering significant rains to the U.S. west coast and much needed drought relief to #California. @NWSBayArea indicates that "it's very likely to be wettest end of year in the Bay Area & north Central Coast since 2005". Bring it! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QDj06Sf7B8 — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) December 27, 2022

Northern California

Rain and snow are already falling across that region, where a powerful storm is bringing heavy winds, high surf and the threat of flooding in some areas.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, wrote in a blog post Monday that he expects heavy rain and strong winds, particularly across Northern California, due to a particularly “robust” atmospheric river, a plume of extremely moist air originating from near the Hawaiian islands and the western Pacific.

