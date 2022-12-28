LAPD announces $50,000 reward in investigation over deadly street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a driver who killed a 24-year-old woman during an illegal street takeover on Christmas Day.

Elyzza Guajaca was watching the street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park around 9 a.m. with a group of about a hundred people, according to police. Three drivers were performing illegal car stunts when the driver of a black Chevy Camaro lost control and veered into a group of spectators standing on the street corner.

The driver ran away from the scene and abandoned the car, police said.

Detectives identified six or seven spectators through video that they believe were critically injured in the crash. Video from the scene showed two people thrown to the ground and a person pinned between the Camaro and a pole or other object.

Guajaca was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries, according to police.

Her brother, Louie Guajaca, said his sister was “auntie to my beautiful girls who loved her so much” and “the rock to our family.”

He called her “a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person” in a GoFundMe campaign setup to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Police are expected to release video and images of the suspect during a Wednesday news conference. Police also announced a reward for anyone with information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the deadly crash.

Anyone with information can call (323) 421-2500. Anonymous tips can also be made through lacrimestoppers.org.