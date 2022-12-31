Bicyclist hit, critically injured, by Metro train in Long Beach

A Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority train struck and critically injured a bicyclist in Long Beach on Saturday morning, briefly interrupting rail service while emergency crews aided the injured man, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 11:16 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Street and Del Mar Avenue, just north of the Willow Street Station on Metro’s A Line. According to a statement by the Long Beach Police Department, the bicyclist was riding westbound on Spring Street and went around the railway crossing arms near the tracks when he was struck by the train.

The injured bicyclist, identified only as a man, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree.

Advertisement

L.A. Metro spokesman Rick Jager said the incident is being investigated by Long Beach police. There were no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members aboard the train, he added.

Train service on that portion of the line was stopped from the time of the incident until about 1:15 p.m., Jager said, when it resumed with shuttle buses being used to transport riders between the Del Amo and Willow stations.