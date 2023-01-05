How to stay safe during winter storms

California is getting slammed by powerful winter storms. After years of drought, excess rain can create dangerous conditions that lead to flooding, debris flows, fallen trees and power outages. Deaths have already been reported as a result of the storms, including a toddler. Evacuations have been ordered around the state, with more areas subject to evacuation warnings.

Before heavy rain, power outages, evacuations, or other potentially dangerous conditions, there are ways to prepare yourself, your home and your family. And while these things are happening, emergency management experts have recommendations for ways to stay safe. Here’s what you should know.