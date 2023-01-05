Powerful storm continues to lash Northern California, flooding concerns linger along Russian River

A powerful winter storm that blasted Northern California with strong winds and heavy rain, knocking out power, toppling trees, including one that killed a young child, and leading to flooding concerns that triggered evacuations will continue its march through the region Thursday.

Scattered showers will linger through the northern swath of the state Thursday as the atmospheric river — fed by a plume of subtropical water vapor at the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere —

moves east. Forecasters are keeping watch over possible flooding as water continues to rise along creeks, streams and rivers.

“Several streams and creeks will likely exceed bankfull,” ahead of another storm system that’s expected to hit the area on Saturday, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

Intense downpours — coming after an earlier deluge days ago — that lashed Northern California on Wednesday pushed some rivers toward flood stage, prompting a string of evacuations from towns along the Russian River to communities in Santa Cruz County and beyond.

Advertisement

The storm has already dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain across the Bay Area, and isolated showers are expected to add to that total through Thursday evening.

Roughly an inch of rain fell over a 24-hour period across much of the Sacramento area, less than forecasters initially expected. The rainfall mostly led to flooding in urban areas, though forecasters will continue to monitor river levels, said Scott Rowe, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

“It’s going to remain wet and unsettled for the coming days,” he said. “Through the weekend and next week we’re expecting at least two, three, possible even more storms to be impacting Northern California so it’s something we’re keeping a close eye on.”

Communities along swelling rivers continue to face the most pressing concerns.

Sonoma County issued an evacuation warning for residents living near the Russian River, including those in Guerneville, Monte Rio, Rio Nido and downstream of Healdsburg. Officials project the river could crest at 30 feet early Friday and may flood on Sunday as another storm moves into the area and runoff continues to pour into rivers, creeks and streams.

“We were anticipating a peak this morning, but the fact of the matter is we got a little less rainfall than we thought we were going to get out of this storm,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Bay Area.

Evacuation orders remain in place for wide swaths of coastal towns east of Santa Cruz, including Soquel, Rio del Mar, Seacliff and Capitola, a popular tourist resort bisected by Soquel Creek.

In San Jose, authorities are closely watching possible flooding that could affect populated areas, including along Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue, Upper Penitencia Creek at Mabury and King roads, and Guadalupe River at West Alma Avenue. Elsewhere in Santa Clara County, officials issued evacuation warnings around the Pacheco Pass River Basin and Uvas Reservoir.

In northwestern San Benito County, officials warned that high water levels might pour over a dam’s spillway. If the dam is overtopped by waters, flash flooding could occur in sparsely populated areas downstream, causing water levels to rapidly rise in Pacheco Creek near Lovers Lane.

Strong winds overnight were responsible for much of the damage reported. A 100-mph gust was reported in Marin County and winds in other areas surpassed 50 mph, meteorologists said.

The force of the wind left tens of thousands without power and knocked over a gas station canopy in South San Francisco. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers remain without power early Thursday and it is not clear when service will resume. Officials with the utility could not immediately be reached for comment.

In Sonoma County, a child who was believed to be younger than 2 was killed by a falling tree in the creekside community of Occidental, the Press Democrat reported.

Occidental Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ronald Lunardi said paramedics tried to resuscitate the injured toddler but declared the child dead at the scene after the tree fell on a double-wide trailer, according to the news organization.

The brunt of the storm moved through Southern California early Thursday, but showers will continue through the day.

The cold front and heaviest rainfall moved through the Los Angeles area around midnight, dropping about 1 to 2 inches of rain at lower elevations and 2 to 5 inches of rain at higher elevations, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Oxnard said.

Though the storm system passed hours earlier than expected, the region remained at risk of isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and flooding because of a cold air mass that has moved into the area in the storm’s wake, forecasters said. Officials expect at least 2 inches of additional rainfall.

Staff writer Alexandra E. Petri contributed to this report.