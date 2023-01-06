Advertisement
California

Suspected burglar arrested at Billie Eilish’s childhood home in Highland Park

A woman with black hair wearing sunglasses and looking over her shoulder
Billie Eilish arrives at the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.
(Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police arrested a man after he allegedly tried to break into pop singer Billie Eilish’s childhood home in the Highland Park neighborhood late Thursday, according to authorities.

Police responded to the home in the 900 block of Avenue 57 shortly after 9 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes. Residents in the area reported seeing a person in dark clothing jumping over a fence near the home.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary at the home, but it is unclear if the suspect was found inside when police arrived. Eilish, 21, and her brother, musician Finneas Baird O'Connell grew up in the home but do not live there anymore, according to neighbors who did not want to share their names. Property records show that the family still owns the home.

A spokesperson for Eilish did not immediately respond to request for comment on the break-in at her family home.

Eilish, a seven-time Grammy winner, toured her childhood home and the neighborhood in 2019 with “Late Late Show” host James Corden. The two sang together in a game of carpool karaoke. At the time, Eilish still lived in the home with her family. She described growing up in the neighborhood and writing her debut 2017 bedroom pop album “Don’t Smile at Me.”

She also showed Corden a pet spider and a whiteboard of song titles that would go on to become triple platinum sellers.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

