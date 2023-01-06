Universal Studios Hollywood to resume Super Nintendo World presale after system failure

Universal Studios Hollywood’s presale system for fans who want to visit the new Super Nintendo World attraction remained down Friday morning, much to the dismay of annual pass holders trying to secure reservations.

The theme park will release more information Friday and resume presale reservations next week, according to a statement posted on social media.

The newest attraction is set in the world of “Super Mario Bros.,” starring the mustached hero Mario, who has been a video game staple for the Nintendo brand since the 1980s. Super Nintendo World is set to officially open Feb. 17.

Annual pass holders attempting to reserve spots in line for advance bookings on Thursday found the system was not operating and they were unable to purchase tickets.

The theme park apologized for the outage and assured pass holders that they would still have the chance to visit the new attraction early. The preview dates for those pass holders — Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 — remains the same.

“All reservations will begin early next week,” the theme park said in a statement.

Super Nintendo World will feature various augmented reality installations and a Mario Kart ride. It will include the iconic green pipes, gold blocks and other mainstays from the Mario Bros. video game franchise.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” an animated feature film, is set to be released in April from Universal Pictures.