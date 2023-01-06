Advertisement
California

Universal Studios Hollywood to resume Super Nintendo World presale after system failure

Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in February.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Universal Studios Hollywood’s presale system for fans who want to visit the new Super Nintendo World attraction remained down Friday morning, much to the dismay of annual pass holders trying to secure reservations.

The theme park will release more information Friday and resume presale reservations next week, according to a statement posted on social media.

The newest attraction is set in the world of “Super Mario Bros.,” starring the mustached hero Mario, who has been a video game staple for the Nintendo brand since the 1980s. Super Nintendo World is set to officially open Feb. 17.

Annual pass holders attempting to reserve spots in line for advance bookings on Thursday found the system was not operating and they were unable to purchase tickets.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - December 19: A large Bowser is seen inside a recreation of his castle at the first-ever theme park land themed to a video game franchise at Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

First look: Universal Studios Hollywood powers up with Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World -- home to the ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge -- promises to be the most interactive theme park land ever created.

The theme park apologized for the outage and assured pass holders that they would still have the chance to visit the new attraction early. The preview dates for those pass holders — Jan. 29 to Feb. 11 — remains the same.

“All reservations will begin early next week,” the theme park said in a statement.

Super Nintendo World will feature various augmented reality installations and a Mario Kart ride. It will include the iconic green pipes, gold blocks and other mainstays from the Mario Bros. video game franchise.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” an animated feature film, is set to be released in April from Universal Pictures.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement