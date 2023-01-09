Free tickets for P-22’s celebration of life at Greek Theatre are available. How to attend

Free tickets for the celebration of life event honoring the legendary mountain lion known as P-22 at Griffith Park’s Greek Theatre were made available Monday on Ticketmaster.

P-22’s memorial at the Greek Theatre will be held Feb. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. and is an opportunity for the public to “come together respectfully to collectively celebrate and grieve P-22,” according to the event organizers.

The event will include musical performances, dancing and food, according to the nonprofit National Wildlife Federation. Tickets are free, but they will be required for entrance.

Reservations for the privately sponsored event can be secured on Ticketmaster and are limited to four per household. There will be no reserved seating and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and parking is $20.

“Let’s come together as a community to celebrate his remarkable life,” Beth Pratt, California executive director with the National Wildlife Federation, said in a statement. “Joining us will be special guests speaking about their connections to P-22 — and how he also connected us all.”

The big cat roamed the hills around the Greek Theatre’s outdoor venue and nearby neighborhoods for more than a decade. Biologists with the National Park Service tracked P-22’s route with a radio collar, but he also graced numerous backyard and doorbell cameras, slowly stalking down residential streets.

In November, P-22 attacked and killed a leashed Chihuahua while out for a walk in the Hollywood Hills. He tried to attack another Chihuahua and his owner during a separate encounter in early December.

State officials announced they would capture P-22 for a medical evaluation. But before they could locate him he was hit by a vehicle and found ailing in a Los Feliz backyard. State officials decided to euthanize P-22 on Dec. 17 because he was suffering from numerous health issues, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

At 12 years old, the big cat was considered geriatric by mountain lion standards.

Famously, P-22 made the trek to Griffith Park after crossing the 405 and 101 freeways. He was first introduced to the world in a Times story in 2012 after he was captured on a motion-activated trail camera in the park.