Riverside County sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore, authorities say

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

A suspect is in custody and the deputy was taken to a local hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Few details were immediately available.

The department wrote on Twitter just after 5 p.m. that a shooting investigation was underway in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane.

Advertisement

The shooting comes two weeks after Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

Cordero’s killer, William Shea McKay, who had a long and violent criminal history, died in a shootout with police after a freeway chase.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.