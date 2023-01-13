Advertisement
California

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore, authorities say

A map of Riverside County showing where a deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore
By Hailey Branson-Potts 
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

A suspect is in custody and the deputy was taken to a local hospital, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Few details were immediately available.

The department wrote on Twitter just after 5 p.m. that a shooting investigation was underway in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane.

The shooting comes two weeks after Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

Cordero’s killer, William Shea McKay, who had a long and violent criminal history, died in a shootout with police after a freeway chase.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.

California
Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newspaper in 2011. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

